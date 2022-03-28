Fans of Moon Knight rejoice! The popular Marvel character is set to get his own TV series, and Oscar Isaac is rumored to be in talks to play the lead role. Moon Knight is a vigilante superhero who suffers from multiple personality disorder. This makes for an interesting character study, and we can’t wait to see how the show tackles it. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project!

What is Moon Knight all about?

Who is the cast of Moon Knight

– Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac

– Khonshu: TBD

– Marlene Alraune: TBD

– Frenchie: TBD

What is the cast saying about Moon Knight?

” Moon Knight is an incredibly unique character, and I’m excited to see how Oscar Isaac brings him to life. ” – Khonshu

” Moon Knight is an amazing character with a rich history, and I can’t wait to see what the team does with him on the small screen. ” – Marlene Alraune

” Moon Knight is a fascinating character, and I can’t wait to see how he’s portrayed in live-action. Stay tuned for more updates! ” – Frenchie (Source)

Experience the six episode event. Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r339kCH3js — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 14, 2022

What are the reviews of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight has been praised for its unique take on the superhero genre, and Oscar Isaac’s performance, in particular, has been lauded by critics. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020.

Stay tuned for more updates! (Source: Moon Knight Gets the Isaac Treatment in Upcoming TV Series – Marlene Alraune)

Moon Knight is an upcoming live-action television series produced by Marvel Studios, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020. The series will be written and executive produced by Jeremy Slater, with Oscar Isaac set to star in the title role. (Source: Moon Knight – Wikipedia)

What are people saying about Moon Knight?

” Moon Knight is an amazing character with a rich history, and I can’t wait to see what Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac do with him on the small screen. ” – @MarleneAlraune

” Moon Knight is one of my favourite comic book characters, and I’m so excited to see him come to life in live-action. Can’t wait to see what Oscar Isaac brings to the role! ” – @GeekGirllnStilettos

” Moon Knight is one of the most underrated superheroes out there, and I’m glad he’s finally getting his own TV series. Can’t wait to see it! ” – @NerdsofColor