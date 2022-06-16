CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure

Once you clear the CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure is basically how the Cisco certifies your knowledge in enterprise networking infrastructure as it focuses on operating Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies. A certified CCIE is eligible to design, build, implement and maintain the complex networking infrastructures besides also taking care of smooth functioning. I was always fascinated and wanted to work in such competitive environment where as an avid learner and passionate networking professional I could manage a complex enterprise infrastructure. After lot of time and careful study and series of tests I am able to earn CCIE certification. But as a first timer I did have some difficulty in understanding how to prepare and managing my personal time out for preparations. So I thought if I could share my story about how I earned my CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure It would help others who are new to this.

Let us understand the CCIE benefits

It is very important to understand how you will be benefitting out of CCIE certification, before you simply attempt the exam and sit back with a certification. If you are not able to use your certifications to your benefit it’s a waste in your career. The biggest advantage what I have personally experienced is that it gave me an edge over other candidates and loads of confidence in my interview. This certification would be ideal if you are looking for a position as a technical leader in the highly competitive world of enterprise networking. With this knowledge you will be able to position your organization for digital transformation. You will be best in every area from deploying to operating, optimizing complex technologies. Add networking automation and network programmability skills with your area of expertise. And when you put that CCIE certification badge on your social media it does change how people see you in the IT sector and needless to say you would be open to new opportunities easily.

How you can get CCIE certified

There are two exams by CISCO which you will need to clear within a time frame prescribed by the company. The first one is usually a written examination and second is a hands-on lab examination to test your practical capabilities to the highest levels. Although there are no prerequisites for taking this exam, but you are expected to have a minimum three to five years of working experience, also it is important that you do an in depth study and be prepared to appear in the exam. An understanding of all the topics covered as per the syllabus and your practical experience of a minimum three years is the only way you can earn this certification. CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure is a higher certification where you will be seen as an expert in this field.

Preparing for CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure Exam

You will have to prepare yourself from two perspectives for this exam, firstly you will have to prepare from gaining the knowledge perspective and secondly, when you are done with the first one you will need to prepare for taking up the online test by checking your machine. Preparing for the exam will require a good 14 to 18 weeks of consistent study from the prescribed books as per the syllabus, followed by mock tests to gauge your abilities. A daily investment of 1 hour towards the preparation is an excellent idea to clear the test in first attempt itself. There are several online companies to support you with their tutors if you wish to be assisted or mentored, you could choose to do so. While most of it is totally dependent on how you manage your time and blend your existing skills with this newly acquired knowledge, which is about to be tested during the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

System requirements for preparation and real exam

While you are finished with learning the books and virtual video sessions, it’s time for you to check out your hands-on skills for this hands –on experience it is best to use the software similar to the one’s used during the exam. It is best to use the complete list of software prescribed by Cisco itself. All software lists is divided into three segments, namely, virtual machines, physical equipments and supporting virtual machines.

Hoping the above information shared would help and encourage you to read more and attempt the exam well.