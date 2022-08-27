To make your advertising campaign be more effective and bring in a high conversion rate, you need to determine your target audience correctly. This is the most important and complicated stage of targeting advertising. We will tell you how to find interested users, segment them correctly, and get the maximum benefit for your business.

Pay attention to quality online services

Determining and segmentation

Even the brightest and most interesting advertising will not work if there is no clear understanding of who your target audience is. If you don’t understand this tissue, there is a risk of wasting much time and money offering goods to people who don’t need them. Compliance with the users’ interests is one of the main principles of a successful advertising campaign. The target audience is a group of people who are interested in the offer and ready to purchase a certain product or service.

Targeted advertising is aimed at users meeting certain specified parameters, such as gender, age, education, income, and marital status. For example, the company sells travel gear. This means it should attract women and men from 25 to 45 years old, interested in tourism and having a medium of high income.

Segmentation is dividing the target audience into groups according to certain parameters, such as age, interests, place of residence, profession, etc. It helps to create a personalized advertising campaign based on real audience data. Due to segmentation, it is possible to adjust targeting to each group and get a high conversion rate.

Targeting audience attributes

The audience is usually divided into groups by the following characteristics:

Socio-economic – information about a person’s education, income, and status. These data allow you to conclude about the purchasing power;

Demographic – gender, age, nationality, and marital status. This characteristic allows you to understand how a person makes a purchase: for example, pregnant women may be more prone to compulsive purchases;

Geographic – information about the person’s place of residence. You need to start with the scale of the business;

Psychological – taking into account interests and hobbies, lifestyle, values, reference groups, and idols.

This information can help you find your target audience.

The 5W method

One of the most popular ways to determine target segments is the method of five questions beginning on W:

What: What product or service are you offering your audience?

Who: Who will use your product or service (customer profile)?

Why: Why does the customer need your product?

When: When does the purchase occur? In what situations?

Where: Where is the customer buying your product: in online or offline shops?

The more detailed you answer these questions, the easier it is to understand to whom and how you should offer your product.