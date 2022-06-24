In the past, fax machines were a necessary piece of office equipment. Businesses relied on them to send important documents with signatures as well as time and date stamps. With technology moving forward, fax machines are a thing of the past. Most computers or printers can send a fax. Keep reading for more information on how to do this.

Print to Fax

Anyone can send faxes from their computer or tablet using an internet connection. It is safe and easy to do. This software allows users to send faxes from the computer from any program that can print. As soon as the user finishes editing a document or form, they press the “print” button.

Procedure to Fax

Users must first download a faxing driver, such as mFax’s print to fax driver. Users then need to take out the contents of the zip folder and run them. Follow the prompts on the screen to install the application.

Once the user has installed this driver, they can click “print” from any app that prints. They should use the “print to fax” option for the printer. The user can put in cover page information and enter the fax number. The fax will then send. Users do not need to save a document or even download it. This is the only step required to send a fax.

Many print-to-fax software drivers allow users to fax up to ten receiving devices. The faxes will print out of the recipient’s device like they had been sent by a traditional fax machine. Users will receive an email confirmation upon delivery of the fax.

Apps That Support Print to Fax

Almost all apps with the printing option can also allow the print to fax feature. A lot of commonly used software, such as Microsoft Office, GSuite, or medical record software, allows people to fax.

Benefits of Print to Fax

The print to fax option will save businesses money. They will not need need to print documents and cover sheets to send a fax. Documents can be sent directly from Microsoft Word or the app where the user created or viewed them.

Printing to fax will also save employees time on their office jobs. Employees will not need to spend the time printing out long documents and faxing them. They can now fax them from within the app.

Using a computer to print frees up a home or office from the cost of a fax machine. It also reduces costs by eliminating toner, ink, and maintenance. There is no equipment to install when using a driver and fax to print option. The process is very fast, and users are able to set up an account, download a driver, and send faxes within in a few minutes.

Faxes can be received and sent anywhere with an internet connection and a computer or device. There is no need to go into the office to send a fax. Another benefit of using this faxing method is that when a user receives a fax, it can be stored directly in Google Drive or Dropbox. Users don’t need to transfer files.

Many people are working from home. Printing to fax is a convenient and cost-saving way to make life easier for remote workers and those working at the office.