This is a review of an HP large format multi device, the perfect companion for the office work, namely the hp officejet pro 7720. This is a powerful machine that can print up to 30,000 pages per month. The design of the device is attractive and concise, white plastic is well-combined with gray.

Hp 7720 printer as convenient MFD

As implied from the name, this device is perfect for office usage. Hp officejet pro 7720 combines features of printer, scanner and fax machine and deals with all these functions very well.

Device prints on plenty paper types. You can produce brochures, flyers, professional photos, graphics and documents.

Duplex is included, which is quite an important feature for an office. Hp officejet pro 7720, by the way, prints borderless in any format.

As a scanner, it also performs well. With a resolution of 1200 by 1200 dpi, it scans perfectly in A4 standard. What formats can hp 7720 printer scan? JPEG, TIFF, PDF, BMP, PNG.

Take into account that printing is possible in A3 size, while scanning and copying is available in formats up to A4.

Hp 7720 printer also has a large adjustable-angle display that can be tuned to suit your needs.

Thermal inkjet

Hp officejet pro 7720 is a representative of thermal inkjet printing and it has 4 cartridges, precisely 1 for each color (yellow, black, cyan, magenta). Thermal inkjets are an economical printing-option that produces pages at a fast speed together with a high quality.

With resolution up to 4800 by 1200, hp 7720 printer gives you 22 black-and-white and 18 color sheets per minute in normal mode, and in draft mode, the number reaches 34 pages.

Using compatible and inexpensive hp officejet pro 7720 ink, as provided by Smart Ink, will help you reach high performance and not for all the money in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, note, you can connect your hp officejet pro 7720 to the local network and mobile printing apps like Apple AirPrint, HP ePrint are also available.