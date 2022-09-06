Let me talk about my experience. I’m ashamed that I contacted the Internet when I was a junior. Because the major is software engineering, my knowledge of network is blank. At that time, it was close to graduation, and my programming level was very low. Under the pressure of employment, I decided to learn something, so what did I learn?

Due to professional diversion, I found the direction of network engineering! So, with curiosity and longing, I started to study network on my own!

First, be interested in it, just like chasing a girl! At that time, there was a computer software test, so I simply applied for it! Therefore, from August to November of junior year, I basically read the "Software Test Network Engineering". I feel that it is too theoretical and the text of this book is lengthy. There are not many pictures. It's hard to see at first, because there are many network concepts! When reading, you must take notes ~ ~ otherwise you will read this and forget that.

Occasionally, I saw CCNA Guide in the library (I read the sixth edition at that time, and now the version has been updated). In Cisco’s book, theory and experiment are closely combined, and each chapter has a corresponding small PT experiment. And the way foreigners explain is easy to understand and accept. Through PT, I can simulate the contracting and observe the flow direction of data packets, which is very vivid!

The most impressive experience should be the thinking question at the end of each chapter, which will guide readers to think. For example, it will ask why the number of VLAN encapsulated by ISL can only be 1024, while 802.1Q is far more than that. What is the background of the emergence of switches and dynamic routing, and what problems are these technologies invented to solve? I don’t know but I often think so. Those who do technology must not be stuck by technology. If learning a technology is to lose the original intention of learning at that time and forget the significance of being invented, it is undoubtedly a sad thing.

Technology? Persistence is the key. It’s very good to have a partner on the way to study. Mutual communication and promotion are important. It’s beautiful to think about it ~ (for what reason did I worked on the Internet alone at that time?)

It is necessary to master the principle. Network equipment is complex and technology is changing with each passing day. Huawei has ENSP and Cisco has GNS, but the basic principles are almost the same. The difference between character commands is only the form… Don’t be afraid to forget the command, you can check the technical documents!!!

My thinking is in chaos, Good luck