Joe Montana fans get ready because you are soon going to watch Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure documentary series. Peacock has released a trailer for their upcoming six-episode sports documentary series, Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure. The documentary is about four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana. In this blog post, we will delve into Joe’s early days playing for Notre Dame, why it helped him become such an elite player for the 49ers, and what he can teach us about being cool under pressure!

What will Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure bring?

As you read above, it will be a series about Joe Montana. The series will portray the life of this legend and who he got up to this height. Viewers will be shown those aspects of Joe Montana’s life that nobody knows. The days when he felt underconfident, the problems he faced within his team, and of course his struggle to get to the point where he is now. All these parts of his life and career will be shown within this documentary.

All those who don’t know who Joe Montana is. This is what he is.

Joe Montana is a football icon. He’s been named to the NFL Hall of Fame and his Joe Cool persona has made him one of the most famous athletes in history. Joe Montana was drafted by the 49ers in 1979, after a stellar career at Notre Dame where he won two National Championships cementing himself as one of the greatest players ever. Montana was named in the 1990 “Sportsman of the Year.”

When is Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure releasing?

First two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will be premiering exclusively on Peacock on January 6, 2022. After that, each episode will be released weekly.

The cast of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure

This sports documentary will feature exclusive footage from Joe Montana’s life, interviews, and football career. The series also will include interviews from sports legends such as Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr.

What is special about Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure?

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure is a documentary that will be released exclusively on the Peacock network. It was created to celebrate Joe’s life and accomplishments, but it won’t go easy on him. He’ll discuss his career highs as well as low points such as injuries and losing Super Bowls. He’ll also talk about how he dealt with those struggles during his playing days and what impact they had on him off the field. Joe will also reflect on his unique relationship with Bill Walsh, the coach who drafted Joe in 1979 and shaped Joe into one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. The documentary is expected to air early next year. Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure was created by NFL Films and Peacock Productions. It’s an incredible honor for any artist to be recognized during their lifetime while they are still alive to enjoy it fully but few get that type of recognition from a league as popular as the National Football League (NFL).

What does the cast have to say about Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure?

“What you see in Joe is what you get. He doesn’t put on an act for the cameras,” said former San Francisco 49ers teammate Dwight Clark. Added Ronnie Lott, another ex-teammate: “He was always very calm and cool under pressure. That helped him perform at a high level when it mattered most.” Even people who don’t know about football can appreciate Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure because of how he handles himself off the field too. Added Ronnie Lott, ex-teammate, “That’s Joe. Joe never got rattled or flustered by anything that was said against him. Joe has this incredible way of not letting things bother his concentration and focus on the task at hand.” Added Carmen Policy, former 49ers team president: “He’s as cool as a cucumber under pressure…There were times when he would be knocked down very hard after scoring some great touchdown pass to win the game, but rather than stay down for five minutes as most guys do — celebrating with their teammates — Joe would get up quickly and go over to congratulate whoever broke through our line first.” A final quote from Joe Montana himself: “I don’t ever remember being nervous in a big situation,” Joe said. “I was only nervous once in my life, and that was before the first game of a high school football season after I had been named the starter for the first time.” Now that you have known a bit about Joe Montana, watch out for the series when it releases in January to get to know deeply about this legend. Stay tuned for more updates!!