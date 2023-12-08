Fortnite is one of the most popular and highest-grossing video games ever, attracting hundreds of millions of players worldwide since its launch in 2017. In 2021, Lego captured the colorful, action-packed world of Fortnite in brick form with the release of the Lego Fortnite line.

The Game That Took the World By Storm

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is a 100-player battle royale game on a large island. Players must search for weapons and supplies while battling other players to be the last ones standing. Since its release as a free-to-play title, Fortnite has seen unprecedented growth in a short period, particularly among younger audiences. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon, spawning countless memes, dances, and merchandise.

Bringing Fortnite to the Physical World

With the game’s massive popularity among kids and families, Lego saw an opportunity to bring the Fortnite world into the physical realm. The first Lego Fortnite sets were released in 2021, featuring iconic locations from the game like Pleasant Park and builds of popular characters like Jonesy the First. Additional sets followed, featuring new characters, weapons and vehicles with their favorite characters, weapons, and settings. It also helped introduce new audiences to Fortnite through creativity and openness. The sets sold incredibly well and have become some of the top-selling Lego themes globally. Additional waves of sets continue to be released every year, keeping fans engaged with the game.

Expanding the Lego Fortnite Universe

In 2022, Lego Fortnite grew even more with the launch of large expansion sets. This included a massive Battle Bus playset and a buildable Tilted Towers location featuring minifigure scale buildings and combat zones.

