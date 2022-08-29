Texas is home to over 29 million people. It’s the second-largest state by population and land area. Due to its location and fascinating history, it has a distinctive character and thus attracts many people. The warm climate, the stunning landscape, and the renowned friendliness of its residents make Texas a great place to live.

Have you decided to move to Texas? Are you not sure what to expect? Here are a few essential things to know that will help you in the relocation process.

Weather

Texas has a subtropical climate. The summers are hot, and the winters are arid. Most people associate Texas with the desert, so few realize that Texas has four distinct seasons. Less than 10% of the land area is desert. Snow is rare in the state, but it’s not an unusual presence.

Just because you’re moving to Texas, it does not mean you can give up on winter clothing. In January, temperatures often drop below freezing at night. The good news is that summers in Texas tend to last longer.

Housing

One of the most important things to know is that the housing market is not as competitive as in many other states, which is excellent news for buyers. There’s still a lot of vacant land, and building materials are generally affordable. This keeps housing prices at a reasonable level. The median home price is lower than the national average.

Have a look at the Texas real estate market to see what type of properties you can afford and where. Finding a home that meets your budget may be easier than you think.

Cost of Living

As a newcomer, you will be pleased to discover that the cost of living is relatively low. Many people move to Texas due to the lower cost of living and the lower tax burden. Texas doesn’t have a state income tax, so residents are able to save more dollars.

Besides saving money on taxes, you will also reduce your expenses in other areas, including food, healthcare, utilities, and services. However, prices vary widely within the state, with major urban centers being more expensive.

The Job Market

The energy industry is one of the biggest employers in Texas, so the state’s economy is highly dependent on the success of this sector. However, you don’t have to work for an energy giant to make a great living. Many Fortune 500 companies operate from Texas and employ people on the regular.

There’s also a big tech boom in Austin, where you’ll find top companies like Tesla, Dell, IBM, and Oracle. No matter what industry you are interested in, finding a job is not difficult.

Lifestyle And Community

The lifestyle in Texas has its unique flavors. Texans are known for being warm and friendly, and they value family and community immensely. Texas is racially, ethnically, and culturally diverse, so you don’t have to worry about not fitting in, no matter what lifestyle you prefer. Finding a community is easy because Texans are very open and welcoming.

Is Texas the right place for you? We hope this article has helped you decide.