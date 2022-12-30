Making resolutions can be a great way to set goals for yourself and motivate yourself to achieve them. However, if you don’t follow through with your resolutions, they can quickly become meaningless. That’s why it’s important to take steps to ensure that your New Year’s resolutions are ones that you can actually keep. Here are four tips to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions:

1. Be specific about your resolutions

Making vague resolutions is a great way to set yourself up for failure. You should take the time to really think about what it is that you want to accomplish and why it’s important for you to do it. Your resolutions should guide your actions and help you make decisions throughout the year. For example, instead of resolving to “get in shape” or “lose weight,” resolve to get in better shape by running three times a week or to lose five pounds by cutting back on sweets and take aways. Being specific about your goals will help you stay on track and keep you motivated to reach them throughout the year.

2. Create S.M.A.R.T. goals

Your goals should be Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound. This acronym helps to clearly define your goal so that it’s clear what you are trying to accomplish. This is especially important for your long-term goals because it’s easy to get discouraged if you don’t know what you’ve accomplished at the end of each year. An example of a SMART resolution would be “to save $500 per month by making my own meals at home instead of going out to eat.” This type of goal gives you a clear idea of what you’re working toward and allows you to track your progress and make adjustments when necessary.

3. Write them down

This step may sound simple, but many people forget to include this important step in their New Year’s resolutions. Writing down your goals can be a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals and keep them in perspective. It can also help you track your progress and make any necessary adjustments along the way. It’s important to be realistic about the goals you set for yourself and make sure that they’re something you’re truly capable of achieving. Instead of promising yourself more time for hobbies, set a daily alarm in the evening as a physical reminder to enjoy your pastimes. This can be anything from a spins gratis on a new online game, taking time over your evening skincare routine or reading a book for 30 minutes before bed. Start small and set achievable goals that you know you can stick with. Once you have achieved your first goal, set another and then another.

4. Don’t make too many resolutions at once

It’s too overwhelming to start the year with too many goals. Instead, choose one or two goals to focus on for this year and focus on improving yourself in those areas. Set yourself up for success by choosing resolutions that can be achieved this year and not years down the road.

5. Review them regularly

To help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions, it is important to review them on a regular basis so that you can make sure you’re on track. In addition, reviewing your goals can help you identify areas where you may need to make improvements or come up with new goals to meet certain milestones. Make sure to record your progress as you work toward achieving each of your resolutions and use these check-ins to keep you motivated throughout the year.

6. Create a plan of action

Once you’ve chosen a resolution, it’s important to create a plan of action that will help you reach your goal. Your plan should include specific actions that you can take to achieve your goals. For example, if your goal is to lose 20 pounds by the end of the year, your action plan might include making healthier food choices, exercising more often, and eliminating unnecessary calories from your diet. Keep this plan handy at all times so that you can refer to it when necessary. Remember, there’s no better time to achieve your goals than the start of a new year.