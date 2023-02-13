While at one time, hats were considered a necessity to protect against the sun and elements, they have now become more of a fashion accessory. And with the vast array of hat styles available, there is sure to be one that suits your summer fashion needs.

Whether you are looking for a casual beach hat or a classy brim hat for a summer event, there are a few key ways to style a hat for the summer. Keep reading for helpful tips on choosing and wearing a hat this season.

1. Classic Hat With a Denim Apron Dress

Styling a denim apron dress with a hat can be a bit tricky, but with a few simple tips, you can easily pull off this trendy look.

First, choose the right hat. A wide-brimmed fedora or cowboy hat will add a touch of western flair to your outfit. For a more classic look, try a newsboy cap or beanie. Next, pick the perfect denim apron dress. A dark wash denim dress will complement a wide variety of hats, while a light wash denim dress will add a bit of whimsy to your look.

Finally, it’ll be time to accessorize. You can add a statement necklace or a pair of earrings to complete your outfit and flaunt your style.

2. Cowboy Hat with Thin Strap Dress

Pairing a cowboy hat with a thin strap dress is both stylish and functional, as the dress will help keep the sun off of your skin while the hat protects your face from harsh rays. To get this look, you can start by choosing a cowboy hat that is a few shades lighter than your dress.

After this, you will have to put your hair up in a high ponytail or bun and place the hat on your head so that the brim covers your forehead. Adding a pair of sunglasses will enhance your look along with protecting you from harmful sunrays.

If you are in need of a large-brimmed hat to protect yourself from the sun, you can Buy Large Sun Hats Online – Solbari. They have variety in place, and you will be sure to find a hat that suits your style.

3. Fedora with Ripped Denim Pants

A fedora hat can be a great addition to any outfit during summer, but it gives out a classic look with ripped denim pants. This look is edgy and fashion-forward, but it can also be casual and laid-back. To get the right balance, choose a pair of ripped denim pants that are slim-fitting but not too tight.

After this, choose a fedora that is the right size and shape for your head. It will sit perfectly on your head. You can accessorize this look with a belt matching the color of your hat and a watch that looks both classic and trendy.

4. Bucket Hat with Shirt Dress

A bucket hat may remind you of the fishing days, but you can also flaunt it by styling it with a summer dress. One of our favorite ways to style a bucket hat is with a shirt dress. This look is chic, effortless, and perfect for a summer day.

To get this look, start by finding a shirt dress in a color or print that you love. A shirt dress with a perfect fit will look amazing with a coordinating bucket hat. Furthermore, add a pair of sunglasses and some strappy sandals, and you’re all good to go.

If you want to support healthy skin during summer, go for a wide-brimmed bucket hat with UPF 50 and sunglasses with UV 400 ratings.