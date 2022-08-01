Buying a new house brings a cluster of happy and excited emotions to you and your family. The pool of opportunities that come with new beginnings makes you want to settle down as fast as possible so you could explore is heartwarming and exciting. However, moving into a new house is a very long, tiresome process. Your troubles only begin when you pack your old house and move into your new one. You will have to ensure a number of things before you move into your new house. We understand how in the rush of responsibilities, tasks, and stress you may forget to get these important things done which will cause problems when you move in. Hence, we have made a checklist of things you need to ensure before you move into your new home.

Checklist Of Important Tasks To Do Before Moving In.

Rather than rushing your moving-in process and leaving the “rest for later” it is important that you get these Maintenance tasks done beforehand.

Deep Clean The House.

Before you move your family in, you need to get your house thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom. This includes a complete deep clean of

Ceilings.

Floors.

Fans and exhaust fans.

Slabs.

Every room individually.

Cupboards.

Bathrooms.

Toilet seat (replacement).

Windows.

Door handles.

Light switches.

Stairs.

This is not an easy task to do by yourself or for two or three individuals. Hence, it is recommended that you hire a home cleaning company for the task. It is a small expense but it is worth the price.

2-Ensure Electricity Connections.

The most important thing in your house is the electricity connection. Sometimes, the electricity connection is taken care of by the property dealers but most of the time you have to take the task into your own hand. Connect electricity with HOOD for the best services, skilled task force, and guaranteed results in very little time. Make sure all of your rooms and switchboards have electricity connections.

3-Ensure Gas Connections.

Whether it is summer or winter, having a fully functional gas connection is very important before you move in. You will be using gas for the geyser and stove in the kitchen on your first day of living in the new home. Hence, make sure the gas connection is available and safe to use.

4-Get a Wifi connection.

Internet connection is as important as oxygen nowadays. Essentially if you have kids, you need to ensure that your home has an active and functional wifi connection before you move into your new home.

ADVERTISEMENT

5-Change Your Locks.

Safety of you and your family must be your first priority. So when you move into a new home, make sure you change the previous locks and install a new lock system. As you are in a new area and not completely sure about the neighborhood, it is advisable that you install locks in the windows as well.

6-Make sure all the repairs are done.

Lastly, make sure that the previous owner has provided all the promised requests and repairs. Make sure there are no major damages. Additionally, get minor repairs done if needed.