The Ozarks Season 4 episode 1, titled ” “The Beginning of the End”. A quick primer on what the Ozarks Season 4 episode 1 is about. Season 4 of Ozark is full of adventure, but it’s also full of characters and a whole lot of emotion. There’s tension in the air and it’s definitely worth watching.

What is Ozark about?

The story follows a Mexican drug lord whose money laundering scheme goes terribly wrong. Martin Byrde aka “Marty” a financial advisor plans a bigger laundering scheme in central Missouri. In order to do so he drags his family from Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri. Problems start to revolve around Martin and his family when local criminals and drug lords entangle with him.

When is season 4 part 1 coming?

Part 1 of season 4 is coming on screens on January 21, 2022. The first episode titles, “The Beginning of the End”.

There's no turning back now.



Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QHEWnwLszL — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

What will part 1 be about?

The official synopsis of part 1 reads, “will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.” It seems part 1 will bring more problems to Byrde. Also season 4 is going to end the chapter of Martin Byrde.

Who are in the cast of season 4?

The series has been created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. Part 1 of season 4 will reprise Jason Bateman as Martin “Marty” Byrde. We will also see Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde reprising her role. Apart from them we will see:

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

How is the cast responding for season 4?

Jason Bateman talked with Indie Wire about the upcoming season. He said, “I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrde have done – or lack thereof? Jason further added, “We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.” We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” said showrunner Chris Mundy. Ozark Season 4 continues to delve into the characters, personalities and lives of the Byrde’s. So, season 4 is coming right away on January 21, 2022. If you have not watched any of the Ozark’s season now is the time to catch up with this amazing show.