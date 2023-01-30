Constantly contending with fungal infections is far from an enjoyable experience. Even if low-level infections like athlete’s foot and jock itch don’t cause any pain, dealing with them can prove extremely cumbersome and uncomfortable. So, if you develop such infections on a regular basis, you’d do well to start exploring potential root causes. You may come to discover that the blame lies with a number of everyday behaviors.

You Aren’t Bathing Properly

In addition to being conducive to good hygiene, bathing is an important part of personal health. The less often you bathe, the longer sweat, bacteria and other forms of filth remain on your skin. Not only will this leave you feeling gross, it’s also likely to result in unpleasant body odor and a variety of fungal infections. So, if you’ve gotten into the habit of going days – or longer – between baths or showers, you’ll need to amend your approach to bathing.

In the interest of smelling fresh, feeling confident and avoiding fungal infections, make a point of bathing at least once a day. Additionally, take care to have a bath or shower after exercising or doing anything else that produces notable amounts of sweat. Even if you find yourself unable to promptly bathe after a strenuous workout, you should still change out of your sweaty workout attire. You may also be able to reduce your odds of coming down with fungal infections by wearing clothing that utilizes antimicrobial zinc ion technology.

To get the most out of bathing, devote special attention to the areas of your body where fungal infections are most likely to spring up. Vigorously scrubbing and rinsing these areas can help prevent the formation and recurrence of assorted fungal infections. Lastly, once you’ve finished bathing, dry yourself as thoroughly as possible, as this will minimize residual moisture.

You’re Reusing Towels

Some people view reusing towels as an effective way to reduce the amount of laundry they do, thereby conserving water. And while this rationale is certainly understandable, reusing a towel that hasn’t been properly washed is extremely unhygienic. Fungus thrives on damp, moist surfaces, so if you have a habit of using unwashed towels multiple times, you’re practically asking for fungal infections. Furthermore, if you ever share towels with friends or family members, you’re even more likely to contract – and spread – infections.

So, regardless of how accustomed you’ve grown to reusing unwashed towels, you’ll need to put an end to this habit posthaste. In addition, you should never share an unwashed towel with another person, regardless of how close you are to the individual in question.

You’re Wearing Dirty Clothes

Changing clothes on a regular basis is important for a number of reasons. For starters, donning clean clothes can leave you smelling fresh and looking your best. Secondly, changing out of clothes that have accumulated a fair amount of sweat and bacteria can help prevent the formation of fungal infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if you’re serious about staying fungus-free, make a point of putting on fresh clothes at the beginning and end of each day. You should also promptly change clothes after working out or engaging in other activities that produce a lot of sweat. If sweat builds up in your clothes, the resultant moisture will be trapped between your clothing and skin, which can set the stage for uncomfortable fungal infections.

You Aren’t Properly Treating Your Infections

Fungal infections generally don’t go away on their own – regardless of how much you may want them to. Luckily, despite how prone many fungal infections are to sticking around, they’re often easy to get rid of once you decide to treat them. In fact, any pharmacy you visit is likely to have a robust selection of powders, creams, sprays and ointments that can effectively stamp out fungal infections in a matter of weeks. Should OTC antifungal treatments fail to produce results, speak to a pharmacist or reach out to your doctor.

Although many fungal infections aren’t regarded as serious afflictions, it’s no stretch to say that no one relishes contracting them. However, as uncomfortable and inconvenient as fungal infections are, they’re also fairly easy to prevent – provided, of course, you have the right information at your disposal. You may come to find that everyday behaviors in which you engage without a second thought are responsible for the contraction and spread of certain fungal infections. So, if you’re ready to part ways with fungal infections, make sure to avoid the behaviors discussed above.