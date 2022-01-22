Sanditon season 2 is coming! The much-anticipated premiere is just a few months away and fans are already getting excited. Sanditon is a British drama series based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Jane Austen. The show was cancelled after one season, but due to its popularity, a petition was started to bring it back. And now, the fans are finally going to get their wish! Sanditon season 2 will be premiering on March 20, 2022, on Masterpiece on PBS. The trailer for season 2 has been released. Check it out now!

What can fans expect from the new season?

Well, obviously, there will be a lot of drama. The show is all about the ups and downs of life in Sanditon, a small town in England. There will be romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. In addition to the drama, fans can also expect some great costumes and sets. The show takes place in the early 1800s, so viewers can expect to see some beautiful period pieces.

What is season 2 bringing?

The second season takes place nine months after the end of the first. In the trailer, we can see Charlotte Heywood returning to Sanditon. The trailer gives a sneak peek into her and her neighbours’ upcoming adventures and drama. Suffering heartbreak in season 1 we will see Charlotte taking up a different perspective of life. In the trailer we see her saying, “Love is not as simple as you seem to think.”

The trailer has also revealed the life developments of other characters like such as Georgiana Lambe. ‘This summer, to forge her own identity in a world that is eager to suppress a woman’s individuality. She will also plunge herself into the chaotic waters of love, but her attempts might cause more harm than good’ as known by Collider. The new season will also follow the Parker family as they attempt to rebuild Sanditon after the events of the first season.

Who will be in season 2?

The protagonist is Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams. Georgiana Lambe is played by Crystal Clarke. The upcoming season is going to have a newcomer Rosie Graham, who will be playing Charlotte’s younger sister.

What is the cast saying about the upcoming season of Sanditon?

Charlotte Heywood said, “I think Sanditon is about a woman who is trying to find herself and her voice in the world. She’s been quite sheltered and she’s come into money recently so she can start to express herself more. She starts to discover more of her own power and I think that’s really interesting to explore.”

Georgiana Lambe said, “It is a great honour to be playing Georgiana Lambe in such an anticipated series as Sanditon. My character is feisty, passionate, and fiercely loyal – all qualities that I hope to bring to the role. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them this season.” Rosie Graham said, “I am overjoyed to join the cast of Sanditon as Charlotte Heywood’s younger sister Rosie. It is an amazing opportunity to work with this talented team and portray a character who is full of life, energy, and spunk.”

What is special about the Sanditon series?

The series is a modern adaptation of the unfinished novel by Jane Austen. Some scenes were even filmed in locations that match the descriptions from the book. The series has been praised for its beautiful cinematography and costumes. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for something to watch that is both period drama and modern.

When does the Sanditon series premiere?

The Sanditon series premieres on March 20, 2022. It will be available to watch on PBS Masterpiece.

What can we expect from the upcoming season?

From what has been released so far, it seems that the focus of this season is going to be more on Charlotte and Georgiana. There are also going to be some new love interests for both girls. Georgiana is going to start working at a local hotel and Charlotte is going to open her own shop. Fans of the show are excited about all of the new storylines that will be introduced in Season Two!