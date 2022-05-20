Sylvester Stallone was seen posing with old pal Chuck Zito on the set of the series Tulsa King in Brooklyn. The two have been friends for years, and it’s great to see them working together again. Tulsa King is a new series that is set to air on NBC this fall. It stars Stallone as the lead character, Tulsa King.

The storyline of the Tulsa King

The Tulsa King centers around a former rodeo star who returns home to Tulsa, Oklahoma after years away. Tulsa King was created by Stallone and Chuck Zito, and it is produced by Sylvester Stallone Productions. Also, the series, be sure to check out the Tulsa King website. Tulsa King is set to premiere on NBC this fall. We can’t wait to see Tulsa King when it premiers on NBC this fall! Be sure to check out the Tulsa King website for more information about the series. We’re sure that it’s going to be a great show!

Names of the characters in the Tulsa King

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Martin Starr as Bodhi

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles ‘Chickie’ Invernizzi

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Max Casella as Armand Truisi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

John Cenatiempo as Steve ‘The Package’

A.C. Peterson as Pete ‘The Rock’ Invernizzi

Dashiell Connery as Clint

Chris Caldovino as Goodie Carangi

Jeff Panzarella as Carmine

Jay Will as Tyson

Jhor Asketills as DMV Test Guy

Parker Cassady as Cowboy

Blakelyn Giles as Cooper ‘Military’

Andrew Olson as Groom

Patrick Ferraro as Mario

‘Tulsa King,’ starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere in November

Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a new series Tulsa King, which will premiere on NBC in November. The series is based on the true story of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s most notorious gangster. Tulsa King will follow the rise and fall of Tulsa kingpin Johnny Grissom (Stallone), who was gunned down in 1996. Tulsa King is being produced by Stallone’s production company, Balboa Productions, and Chuck Zito, who also served as executive producer on the film. Zito is best known for his work on the HBO series Oz and Sons of Anarchy. Tulsa King will be directed by Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and will also star Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black) and Pruitt Taylor Vince (The Walking Dead). Tulsa King is set to begin production in October. Stallone and Zito have been friends for years, having first met on the set of Rocky III in 1982. Stallone has said that he was “thrilled” to be working with Zito again on Tulsa King. “Chuck is not only a great actor but also a dear friend,” Stallone said. “I’m looking forward to Tulsa King being our next big project together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imágenes desde el set de #TulsaKing, serie de Paramount+ protagonizada por Sylvester Stallone. pic.twitter.com/4yyGlvQmDJ — AP (@altapeli) May 19, 2022

Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ first look revealed

Sylvester Stallone is currently shooting for his upcoming series Tulsa King in Brooklyn. A picture of the actor from the sets of the show has been doing rounds on social media. In the photo, Sly is seen sporting a salt and pepper look with a beard. He is wearing a blue shirt with suspenders and brown pants. Tulsa King is being directed by Chuck Zito. Zito and Stallone have worked together before on the hit series Oz. Tulsa King is set to be their next big project together. Tulsa King is a crime drama that follows the story of a Tulsa police detective.