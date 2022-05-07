Nanotechnology have contributed a lot inn our lives and that more than we realize now a days. Nanotechnology is modern science, engineering and technology which takes place at Nano scale as we can imagine a Nano particle by the example of a newspaper that it is 90,000 times thick in meters and you know what the atoms and molecules behave complete different when it comes to the Nano scale.

Another contribution in our daily life is the manufacturing of led bulbs, displays and the list goes on and on through quantum dots you can get more details about it by following the link. Nanotechnology is a growing industry and doing great with the innovations with the help of talented and creative engineers.

We can understand that it is not an easy topic to digest for people but we’ll try our best to give a brief general overview that you get the idea of what nanotechnology basically is. So let’s get started.

So here we go that how nanotechnology have an impact on our lives.

The modern computers are now more efficient when it comes to the usage of power so with the effective use of technology they have now long lasting batteries and they are faster too.

This wonderful technology also have a great impact on the medical instruments as well that people are able to access accurate and faster results which are used for the diagnosis of various diseases. The instruments are also safer because it has reduced the chances of you getting infection and more cheaper too which made sure maximum people can have access to it.

It has also made huge positive change in the medicine industry as medicine products now have nanoparticles which speed up the absorption on medicine in your body to have the greater effect of the medicine. Their major contribution is in chemotherapy as it has significantly made it more effective and painless.

Nanotechnology also made a huge contribution in the automobile industry because it has made vehicles more fuel efficient because the manufacturing of the body parts of vehicles are done now with the helo of nanoparticles which has made vehicle lighter in weight and more stronger too.

Nanoparticles does not have the ability to thicken the other substances as they are only considered as a strain in fibre.

With the help of nanotechnology you are able to purify the water from different viruses and bacteria by water filters which are 20-25 nanometers. It is a very efficient and low cost method to cleanse the water which is widely and already improved the quality of water around the globe.

Nano tube of carbon is also another finding of nanotechnology with the help of which the sports equipment’s are stronger and lighter than ever.

The screens of latest mobile phones and television are made with the help of nanoparticles which have the ability to absorb the UV rays and lights which are harmful for human health. The display are also better in qualities and power efficient as well.

The sunscreens are also made with the help of nanotechnology which protects you from the UV rays of sun and helps you to maintain your skin from getting tan and other skin diseases.

The bottles of carbonated drinks are also made with the help of plastic which is a familiar finding of nanotechnology

We just discussed about some impacts of nanotechnology above and believe me there are much more

Safety Concerns about Nanotechnology

This field has huge potential to grow and to enhance the standards of living for the humanity. In my view this technology is mostly safe because this technology has the ability to clean the pollutants from the environment and harmful chemicals. Many scientists believe that in future Nano materials will be used to explore the space.

But it also has the unknown side as well because till now we don’t know what will be the long term effects of this technology that how nanoparticles will behave in future with the environment and right now is tech is not completely regulated in terms of nanoparticles and no standards have been identified till now that how nanoparticles should be handled.