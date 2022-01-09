Everyone should be heading to the dentist at least twice a year for routine cleanings and checkups. These visits give patients a chance to have their teeth cleaned and evaluated but also to ask questions and catch potential problems as early as possible.

Not everyone follows the ADA’s recommendation to visit the dentist every six months, and even those who do may have occasional concerns that need to be addressed between visits. Below are some of the key signs it’s time to schedule an extra appointment.

1. Tooth Pain

Serious toothaches are hard to ignore, so few people need to be told twice that they should head to the dentist as soon as possible. Unfortunately, many patients ignore minor tooth pain, which is often associated with cavities.

Cavities can be treated with Dental Fillings, but only if dentists get to them before the decay spreads too far. Scheduling an appointment with a dentist as soon as tooth pain becomes a problem is a great way to prevent tooth decay from getting out of control.

2. Bleeding Gums

Almost half of all American adults suffer from gum disease, the most noticeable symptom of which is gums that bleed when brushing, flossing, or eating. While the early stage of gum disease, known as gingivitis, is easily reversible with appropriate home oral care and regular visits to the dentist, it can progress to a more serious disease known as periodontitis.

Periodontitis is an infection of the connective tissues that hold teeth in place, and it’s much harder to eradicate. It can require multiple specialized procedures, including deep cleanings, flap surgery, guided tissue regeneration, and even bone or soft tissue grafts to get rid of periodontal disease and restore healthy gum function. Getting treatment when gum disease is in its earliest stage is the best way to avoid all of that unpleasantness.

3. Jaw Problems

People who notice that their jaws pop when opening and closing their mouths may have a condition known as TMJ. TMJ is often caused by tooth misalignment and grinding, and it can be quite painful. Patients who notice that their jaws are achy and sore, especially right after they wake up in the morning, should schedule dental appointments to get a diagnosis and discuss treatment options.

4. Difficulty Eating

In an ideal world, everyone would be able to enjoy all of the tastiest foods at each meal. Unfortunately, people with serious dental problems often have trouble chewing and swallowing, which can make meals not just unenjoyable but painful.

Over time, problems with chewing and swallowing often lead to malnutrition as a result of food avoidance. Don’t wait until that happens. Schedule an appointment with a dentist right away to discuss options for restoring normal bite patterns and eliminating pain associated with chewing.

Find a Dentist

Has it been a while since that last checkup? If so, it’s time to start looking into local dentists ASAP. Don’t put off necessary dental care out of embarrassment or fear. Most dentists are used to seeing patients with dental phobias and people who have gone a bit too long between visits, so there’s nothing to worry about.