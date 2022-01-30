If you’re a fan of ‘The Office,’ then you’ll love ‘Space Force.’ The series is back for Season 2, and it promises to be even funnier than the first season! ‘Space Force’ follows the employees of the Space Force, a division of the United States military that was created as the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, to deal with space-related threats. The show is full of hilarious moments, and it has quickly become one of my favorite comedies. If you want to watch something that will make you laugh out loud, then ‘Space Force’ is definitely worth watching!

Netflix has released the trailer of ‘Space Force’ Season 2

Yes, Netflix has released the trailer where we can see General Laird and his team returning to their astronaut program. The trailer gives a glimpse of what is coming in the second season. Make sure you have a sneak-peek into it.

When is the second season dropping?

It is not long before the second season comes to us. The series will be dropping on Netflix on February 18, 2022.

Who will be in the second season of ‘Space Force’?

The series showrunners are Greg Daniels and Norm Hiscock. The series stars Steve Carell as General Mark R. Laird, the Space Force’s first Chief of Space Operation. The co-stars include John Malkovich as Dr Adrian Mallory, Space Force chief scientist. Ben Schwartz as F. Tony, Space Force social media director. Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, a Space Force helicopter pilot, and later, astronaut. Diana Silvers as Erin Laird, Mark’s teenage daughter.

Jimmy O. Yang is Dr Chan Kaifang, Dr Mallory’s lead assistant. And Don Lake is playing Brigadier General Bradley Gregory, Naird’s adjutant.

What will ‘Space Force’ Season 2 follow?

In the second season, Laird and his team will “have to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure?”

What’s special about ‘Space Force’?

The series is “a satire on the current state of the American space program,” and it “features some of the funniest people working in Hollywood today.” The show is also “chock-full of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans of sci-fi movies and shows.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has already renewed ‘Space Force’ for a second season, which will be released in Feb 2022. Season one was filmed at various locations around Los Angeles, including fictional Space Force bases were shot on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills.

‘SPACE FORCE’ Season 2 will release on February 18 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/SpiYyFUKIO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 3, 2022

Critical reviews on ‘Space Force’ Season 1

The reviews were mixed, but the series was still “one of the most-watched new comedy series on Netflix when it debuted last year. Rotten Tomatoes, given the first season of the series, has an approval rating of 38% based on 95 reviews, with an average rating of 5.78/10. The site’s critics consensus reads: “An all-star cast and blockbuster-worthy special effects aren’t enough to keep Space Force’s uneven blend of earnestness and satire from spinning quickly out of comedic orbit.

Chicago Sun-Times praised Carell, for his “impeccable comedic timing and his uncanny ability to play yet another character who’s often an insufferable buffoon with not a speck of self-awareness.” Variety wrote: “For all the heft behind it, Space Force should be an easy win. Ten episodes later, it’s safer to say that Space Force is really just okay.”

The Guardian gave the first season of the series only 2 out of 5 saying, “Above all, despite occasional laughs to be gleaned from the twist that Malkovich can give the most unpromising of lines, Space Force is not funny, which makes it hard to class as a comedy.” The Verge gave Space Force a disappointing review stating that “the show falls apart before it even gets going”, chiefly because it strays away from the sharp political satire that shows such as Veep had nailed and instead “adheres to the conventions of the workplace comedy.”

So, different people have different views. You watch out for the series to have your own views. And I am pretty sure that the second season is going to be loved by the viewers and critics alike. And do not forget to mark your calendars for 18th Feb, that when the series is returning.