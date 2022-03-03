Studio 666 is the latest horror movie from B. J. McDonnell and it’s sure to give you nightmares! This film tells the story of a member of the rock band who is terrorized by a demonic force while they are shooting the 10th album in an insane mansion. With all the jump scares, creepy visuals, and spine-tingling sound effects, Studio 666 is sure to send chills down your spine!

Studio 666 flops at the Box office

new comedy- horror film Studio 666 is being called a box office loser after underperforming at North American movie theatres in its opening weekend, as latterly reported by Box Office Mojo and summed up by Billboard.

Despite being the only new movie released in theatres nationwide over the weekend (Feb. 25-27), Studio 666 still came in at No. 8 in total box office slips with a domestic gross of$1.58 million from its debut on film screens across the country.

Nirvana alum Dave Grohl describes the movie’s inception

Last year, Foo Fighters’bandleader and Nirvana alum Dave Grohl demonstrated the movie’s beginning.” After decades of absurd music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts,” he said,”it was ultimately time to take it to the next degree — a full- length feature horror- comedy film.”

He continued, “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 commenced with a far-fetched idea that bloomed into something substantial than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight ( told you that place was haunted!), we needed to regain the classic magic that all of our beloved rock and roll films had, but with a twist ridiculous gore that fucking ROCKS.” Let’s know more about the Studio 666 horror movie by B. J. McDonnell.

What is Studio 666 about?

The members of the rock band Foo Fighters move into a home to record their tenth album. In the band’s house, Dave Grohl must battle supernatural forces that endanger not only the album’s completion but also the members’ lives.

Who is in the cast of Studio 666?

The movie is directed by B. J. McDonnell and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. The story is written by Dave Grohl and produced by John Ramsey and James A. Rota.

The movie stars,

Dave Grohl – lead vocals, guitar

Taylor Hawkins – drums

Nate Mendel – bass guitar

Pat Smear – guitar

Chris Shiflett – guitar

Rami Jaffee – keyboards, piano

What is the cast saying about Studio 666?

Dave Grohl said, “I am really excited to be a part of Studio 666. It is an honour to work with B. J. McDonnell and the rest of the cast and crew. I think this movie is going to be a blast.”

Taylor Hawkins said, “This movie is going to be so creepy and awesome! I can’t wait to see it!”

Nate Mendel said, “I am excited to be a part of Studio 666. It will be a great movie.”

Pat Smear said, “I am looking forward to being in Studio 666. It will be a lot of fun.”

Chris Shiflett said, “I am excited to be in Studio 666. I think it will be a great movie.”

Rami Malek said, “I am excited to be in Studio 666. I think it will be a great movie.”

The cast of Studio 666 is excited about the film. B. J. McDonnell’s horror movie is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. With an all-star cast, Studio 666 is sure to be a creepy and suspenseful ride. Be sure to check out Studio 666.

Get ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. 🤘 Check out the official trailer for #Studio666Movie with @foofighters NOW! 🔪 🎸 Only in theatres February 25. Get Tickets: https://t.co/BDU8uaugsM — Studio666 (@Studio666Movie) January 11, 2022

When does the movie come out on the screens?

The movie was released on February 25, 2022, by Open Road Films.

Critical response to the movie

On Rotten Tomatoes, 55 per cent of the 69 reviews are positive with an average rating of 5.6/10. The website’s consensus reads, “Studio 666 does not relatively take its horror-comedy hybrid to 11, but if you are in the mood, this heartily over-the-top outing is a lot of fun.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave the film one star, calling it “sadly” “a horror-comedy that is neither genuinely frightening nor amusing.” He was “perplexed” by the concept, which he found to be “horrific and terrible things that happened in the 1990s,” including suicide.