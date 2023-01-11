The location of Calgary is excellent for outdoor enthusiasts. No matter what your hobbies are, Calgary has it all. For instance, the city’s Canada Olympic Park is accessible to both professional athletes and the general public. In the winter, you can use an innertube to slide down a slope. You can also ski, skate, and take part in public skating right in the city. Summertime is a popular period for mountain biking. Calgary is one of the largest cities in Canada, despite Calgary Homes For Sale costs not even coming close to those of Toronto or Vancouver. Because of the high cost of living and the sprawling character of the city, it is unlikely that you will find affordable housing options outside of the suburbs with plenty of room. For tips on surviving Calgary’s first winter, continue reading.

Layer

Layering: What does that mean? In essence, controlling your body’s temperature by putting on or taking off several layers of clothing. Because you don’t want to become too hot and start sweating, but you also don’t want to get too chilly. Sweating drains your body’s heat, making you progressively cooler. Thus, keeping warm necessitates a delicate balancing act. Wearing several layers is therefore beneficial because you can add or remove garments according to your degree of activity. A warm insulating layer, ideally fleece, should be put on next. Now, you might want to wear a second, thicker base layer underneath the fleece if it’s really chilly. Finally, a shell jacket that is windproof, waterproof, and breathable to fend off the elements (wind, snow, rain).

Hydrate

We are so accustomed to being thirsty in warmer weather that it may be sometimes simple to overlook the importance of drinking water in the cold. But every outdoor winter adventure must include adequate hydration. Every hour, stop what you’re doing (skiing, hiking, etc.) and get a drink. Make it a recurring habit. Staying properly hydrated helps you keep warm by maintaining healthy blood flow and other body functions. Your body remains warm from the inside out if you drink warm water. There are several colds as well. For instance, the air is moist and humid at the North Pole (feels much colder). However, Antarctica is essentially a dry desert, making it more challenging to stay hydrated there.

Head and Neck Protection

On your head and neck, there are numerous blood arteries close to the skin’s surface. Your blood immediately cools down when exposed to cold weather, which then circulates throughout the rest of your body to lower body temperature. It goes without saying that you need a nice winter hat that protects your ears. In regions like Siberia and Alaska, fur lined hats and jacket hoods with a fur ruff are widespread because they function so effectively. Stretching a buff over everything adds yet more degree of security while holding your head warming system together.

Know the Signs of Hypothermia

Because hypothermia can create cognitive symptoms, it might occasionally creep in undetected. Hypothermia, which is a result of abnormally low body temperature, can impair a person’s ability to move or think coherently. Confusion, tiredness, difficulty speaking, chills, sleepiness, slurred speech, tight muscles, and/or drowsiness are all red flags to watch out for. Check your/their temperature if you observe those symptoms in yourself or someone else.