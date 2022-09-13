There is nothing quite like reading outdoors under the shade of a patio umbrella on a sunny summer day or lounging by the swimming pool under an outdoor umbrella. The shaded spot is your respite from a busy life, and you cherish that umbrella for shielding you from the sun’s harmful rays while you relax. It is because of its utility that an umbrella has become an essential piece of outdoor furniture these days.

However, we must tell you how crucial it is for you to make sure that your umbrella is properly secured. This is to protect your umbrella from tumbling into your swimming pool or getting blown away by winds. But we must also warn you that despite purchasing a wind-resistant umbrella and securing it tightly, a strong gust of wind can still topple your large outdoor umbrella. So you must fold and pack your umbrella if the wind speed increases.

If you want to set up the umbrella permanently, you can either bolt it into a concrete mount or screw it securely to a patio floor. However, if you are using an umbrella temporarily, you can either mount it on the deck floor or use sandbags and other weighted items to keep it in place.

Here are a few useful tips to secure your umbrella:

Do’s:

First, we tell you about the things that you should do to set up an umbrella properly.

Use an umbrella stand:

On most occasions, your umbrella is supported by a table. However, it might still need to be secured by an umbrella stand so that it stays in place. Getting the correct weight for your umbrella’s size is also crucial.

Select the right frame:

Selecting the right frame for your umbrella is extremely essential if you want to secure a large outdoor umbrella. There are advantages and disadvantages to each type of material you select for the pole, but we would suggest you choose frames made of aluminium, steel, or fiberglass. They tend to be strong, sturdy, and wind-resistant.

Choose a heavy base:

The idea of having a base is to weigh down your café umbrella. So, you’ll need to pick a strong and sturdy base to stabilise your umbrella. Generally, two to three times the weight of your umbrella is ideal for a good base. A sufficiently heavy base is also extremely crucial if you plan to leave an umbrella open and unattended.

Add extra weight:

Even though you buy an umbrella with a heavy base, it’s never a bad idea to add a little more stability by purchasing extra weight that you can fit on and around your umbrella stand. There are sandbags, water weights, or metal weights sold specifically and separately for this purpose.

Protect your umbrella:

As already mentioned, strong winds and heavy rains can knock over and damage your outdoor umbrella even if it is well-secured. So our advice for our readers is to always close an umbrella when not in use. We also suggest you bring it in from the outdoors if you don’t plan on using it daily. This will only help protect the umbrella from weather elements.

Furthermore, if you already know that a storm, windy day, or extended rains are forecasted, it is best to pull the umbrella off the stand and place it indoors for safety.

DON’TS:

Now that you understand what you should do to set up your umbrella, it is equally important to know the don’ts when you want to secure your umbrella:

Wood-framed umbrella is a big NO:

Wood-framed café umbrellas may look nice but they’re not as durable as umbrellas that are made of aluminum or fiberglass. This is due to the fact that wood tends to snap or break quickly under high wind pressure.

We have already told you the types of frames that are best suited for your patio umbrella. If you buy any of those above-mentioned frames, you should be good.

Don’t leave your umbrella open:

A stylish and colorful patio umbrella can look so beautiful when it’s open that you might want to keep it up all the time. But we would suggest you to resist this habit. Your umbrella will stay in better condition and last longer if you keep it closed and securely stored when it’s not in use.

Don’t fiddle with your umbrella:

Try not to move your umbrella once you have secured it. At times, you might need to keep adjusting the umbrella according to the angle of the sun. However, you should be careful while doing so and not destabilise your umbrella.

Conclusion

These days, buying an umbrella is like making an investment. So you would definitely want it to last as long as possible. That’s why you must secure your umbrella properly and take care of it to ensure that your product has a long life. If you follow our tips, we are sure that you’ll be able to protect your purchase for years to come.