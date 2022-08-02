It’s been reported that Turkey is one of the best places in the world to have a hair transplant, so maybe you should consider going there. Over the course of a significant number of years, the country has earned an excellent reputation for the caliber of hair transplant surgeries that it offers. This is as a result of the large number of hair graft clinics located all over the country, each of which is of a high quality. As a result of the establishment of these facilities, the country has in the past been successful in bringing a significant number of patients to its shores.

What Is Hair Transplant?

One of the most effective ways to treat the problems that one is having with their hair is to have a hair transplant performed. In order to restore hair to sections of the head that have been bald due to hair loss, the process makes use of some of the most recent technological advancements and some of the most cutting-edge techniques available. During the surgery, the surgeon will move grafts of hair from one part of the head to another in order to restore hair loss. The FUE method and the FUT method are both used by a significant number of medical facilities to carry out their patients’ treatments.

Follicular unit transplantation (also known as FUT) should not be confused with follicular unit extraction (also known as FUE), which is shorthand for the removal of follicular units. These are the two methods that are utilized, and the healthcare institution that you choose needs to be an expert in both of these processes in order to meet your needs. Having said that, it is essential to emphasize the fact that FUE has become the industry standard and the most common operation. Here are the top 3 hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

Top 3 hair transplant clinics in Turkey

1- CapilClinic Turkey

CapilClinic Turkey is not only known as the most well-established hair transplantation clinic in Turkey but also the largest private hospital group in all of Istanbul. They have state-of-the-art equipment that is recognized all over the world, in addition to medical staff that are highly trained in hair restoration. Since the beginning of their operation, the clinic has placed a primary emphasis on the health and happiness of their patients, and as a direct result of their professionalism, they have gotten referrals from a wide variety of locations across the globe.

Surgeons, technicians, and clinicians who have proven themselves to be reliable, trustworthy, and competent over the course of their careers are some of the most valuable assets that the clinic possesses. When it comes to hair transplantation in Turkey, CAPILCLINIC is the name that is looked upon with the utmost confidence by those in the business! At the present time, the clinic’s operations are being carried out in ten different nations all over the world. If you are seeking for stem cell therapy in Europe, CAPILCLINIC Turkey is without a doubt the greatest place to go to get it done. It was the very first medical clinic in all of Europe to serve patients with this particular service.

The hair transplantation clinic is situated in a very accessible area of the city, which is a very convenient location for its patients. As a result of the clinic’s cutting-edge infrastructure, it acts as a template for the other hair transplantation hospitals in Turkey. The clinic has been awarded the JCI (Joint Commission International) certification, which is an internationally recognized certification that guarantees the highest standards of clinical quality in the provision of health care services. JCI’s specialists are consistently ranked among the highest in the business in terms of both their level of expertise and their breadth of knowledge.

2- ASMED Surgical Medical Center

At the ASMED Surgical Medical Center, they encourage patients to look and feel their best by utilizing the most advanced FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), digital technology for scalp analysis, hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction) and Coverage Value calculations available in the field of hair restoration today. From the KE-Bot robotic scanning device to the K.E.E.P. embedding placer, Dr. Koray Erdogan’s FUE advancements have garnered international attention among FUE surgeons. His surgical planning is unmatched, with a system that permits real-time surgical alterations that produce a uniform and natural appearance.

Their scientific, mathematical, and aesthetic approach to hair restoration, reinforced by state-of-the-art equipment, provides them with the precision, accuracy, and consequently the results that patient’s desire. It also establishes ASMED as one of the leading clinics in Turkey and a global leader in hair restoration. Science combined with a logical approach, evolutionary training, patient empathy, education, and full staff engagement are the distinguishing characteristics of ASMED, whose prices stay within the current market range. Their objective is to educate their patients about their options in a world when sifting through an abundance of false information is commonplace.

Their goal is to stay informed of the ever-evolving hair restoration industry and to continue to explore new and inventive techniques to provide their patients with fresh surgical options. The clinic’s goal is to exceed their patient’s expectations and guarantee their entire pleasure by utilizing cutting-edge procedures to do modern hair transplantation. Their highly skilled, full-time staff believes that every component and step of hair transplantation must be taken into consideration for effective results.

3- Ankara International Saç Ekimi

Ankara International Sac Ekimi is regarded as one of the most reputable hair transplant hospitals in Turkey. The clinic specializes in doing hair transplantation utilizing a variety of approaches, including FUE and DHI techniques, amongst others. The facility performs hair transplantation procedures on both male and female patients. Surgeons with a wealth of experience work at the clinic, which is directed by Associate Professor Serdar GOKREM. The hospital is considerate of the requirements of patients who travel great distances to be treated at their facilities, and they provide high-quality medical attention with an emphasis on the patient as an individual.

Professor Serdar GOKREM has carved out a niche for himself as a leading specialist in Turkey in the fields of reconstructive surgery and hair transplantation. At this clinic in Ankara, Turkey that is committed to the concept of “restoring hairs,” patients’ expectations are surpassed, and their lives are changed for the better.

Associate Professor Serdar GOKREM is a specialist in both aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery. He was born in Tokat in 1972. In 1989, following the completion of his secondary school at Ankara Cumhuriyet High School in Turkey, he enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine at Hacettepe University. In 1996, he graduated from the college he had attended. It was in 1997 when he first started specializing in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery at the Ankara University Faculty of Medicine Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery. 2002 was the year he finished his schooling and was awarded the designation of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Specialist as a result.

Professor Serdar GOKREM is quite knowledgeable regarding all facets of cosmetic surgery. He and all of his medical team adhere to the stringent quality requirements that are required by all of the renowned neighborhoods. In the fields of Aesthetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery, the clinic consistently pushes the bounds and sets new standards. The doctors use cutting-edge procedures, surgical devices, and technology to assure the safety of each individual patient. This safety is achieved without compromising the quality of care provided. Ankara International Saç Ekimi clinic consistently receives high reviews for patient satisfaction and attracts people from all around the world who are looking to improve their appearance.