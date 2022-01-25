Ever been struggling to understand messages from your kids? Stop mistaking it for another bluff and try to comprehend it. Your kid might seem to be senseless because they are growing in this current generation known as Gen Z. These people can be hard to interact with when it comes to their language. A study says that the evolution of the words today is thrice as wide and fast as the past. It concludes to root from influences we have now than before. Technology, social media, and more are examples. It results in parents or guardians raising kids today having a hard time communicating. That is why we are going on a rundown on these top ways we can decode a Gen Z message.

1. Find Out the Commonly Used Emojis

Messaging has been convenient, accessible, and advanced nowadays. It has changed as much as language does. For example, there is a way one can express his swag or boast about something by using the cool glasses emoji. This messaging feature is for you to understand what your kid is trying to say and express. As you can see, emojis are small images added to make the other person see your reaction through text. It has become a big help. But it differs from how Gen Z uses it today because they have their go-to emoji. Look at what they have been using a lot. Even if it is an angry, crying, or emotionless emoji, find out that it just might be their staple. They like to use it even in casual conversations. It will help a lot for you to stop worrying. What they say is merely an expression that they use to do. Of course, you can use them too!

2. Keep Up to Date With Trends

Once again, social media being a factor in changes in texting there are a lot of trends that you should at least be aware of. It will give you a better context on what they are sending you. Here are a few of the trends that had sparked this year:

Look for Typographical Errors Trend Cues

Do you see a lot of mistyped words? Well, it may be because they are jumping from one trend to another. Even laughing in a text message seems to change by just typing random letters and such. So do not worry if you have seen a lot. They are just having fun. You can ask them what it means. It will surprise you how much these things do not mean anything. It is not a bad thing for it to be a habit, though help yourself and enjoy the craze. They will be happy enough that you are cool with it.

Tiktok Video Craze

It is not a drill! They are just pulling pranks. Everyone on the Internet loves a solid and candid reaction. It is for you to know where they are coming from and they are just having fun. You might encounter lyrics of a song sent to you like a plain message or the text may come from a sound on the app. Of course, as parents or guardians that you are, you have to discipline them. Know when it is too much. Just like the typographical errors trend, this is just their way of expressing themselves.

3. Learn Their Expression Acronyms

For so long now, acronyms have had the greatest evolution when it comes to texting. It has always been here. It varies from generation to generation. One example is ASAP that until now we use it. But unlike then, acronyms for common expressions that they have today make it. So if you see it you will notice that they use small letters. You can still decode it the same way as giving meaning from its first letter. Here are a few of them that you should see for yourself so you can relate:

iykwim – if you know what I mean

iykyk – if you know you know

istg – I swear to god

tbh – to be honest

imo – in my opinion

hmu – hit me up

gtg – got to go

brb – be right back

tysm – thank you so much

ilysm – I love you so much

There are far more things that you can learn. These are good ways to shorten your text. It is easy to learn. It will not hurt for you to use them!

4. Stay Up to Date With Memes

Memes have grown a lot that this generation put work into trying them as their own or even making brand new ones. It has deepened its effect that one can use it in their conversations. Yes, you heard it right. At present, people love keeping up with funny trends that become their language. It is their way to express their quirkiness and humor. Notably, memes have such positive effects nowadays that it is even used in advertisements to make them more relatable. When you get to know them you will surely have a great time with your kids.

5. Engage in a Conversation With Them More Often

As the saying goes: “Experience is the best teacher”, it is true! When you become more involved in a conversation with them you will get inside jokes and learn their way. Do not worry about getting behind because you will adapt as soon as possible if you are willing. You will find yourself loving to use their expressions and learn amazing things from them. Whether it is emoji, trends, acronyms, or memes, it will be easier to get by when you are trying it first hand.

Takeaway

Sending a message evolved a lot as its way of coping with technology. So the language used in it has its way of growing, too. Relating to each other, especially when there is a generation gap between, will be hard. Rather than taking it personally, it should make you eager to learn new things and help yourself enjoy the present. It creates this reflection of youth that you should experience to make each day a little less stressful.