Pigeon Forge is a mountain town and a vacation place in the foothills of the smoky mountains situated in the Eastern part of Tennessee. The place is famous for being the home to the iconic country singer Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, an Appalachian theme park that comprises horse rides, a water park, and a museum solely dedicated to her costumes and memorabilia.

Why visit Pigeon Forge?

The town is an excellent family vacation destination for having a lot of fun activities, gorgeous scenic views, a variety of dining options, suitable accommodation, award-winning shows, and shopping. It is no wonder then that several stores have set up shop in this beautiful town.

If you’re want to do your shopping, have a look at these stores in Pigeon Forge.

Whaley’s Country Store

Whaley’s Country Store is a local, family-owned store that’s located at 1725 Waldens Creek road. The store stocks a variety of Amish goods from Pennsylvania and Ohio states. The goods include soaps and lotions made from goat milk, ancient candies, locally made jams, jellies, cheese, and crafts. Other goods sold at the store are specially selected gifts, t-shirts, and souvenirs.

Pigeon River Pottery

The 50-year-old store located at 175 old mill avenue in Pigeon Forge creates unique utensils such as plates, bowls, and salt and pepper shakers. The artisans make these products on-site, and therefore you will enjoy watching your unique pieces being made.

Stages West Store

This store is located at 2765 Parkway and is situated at the center of Pigeon town. The store sells a variety of wear that include hats, boots, apparel, and accessories. You will also find a great selection of old gringo, Lucchese, and other brands that aren’t found elsewhere.

Three Bears General Store

The 41-year-old store is at the foothills of the smoky mountain at 40,000 square feet; it’s a bear habitat where you interact with bears by feeding them. Here, you will find a selection of home décor, exceptional food, handbags, and accessories, plus many more. A family-themed arcade and a photo studio are also available in case you want to keep some memories.

The Christmas Place

The Christmas place is the biggest Christmas store in the south. It’s located at 2470 Parkview in Pigeon town and only closes for two days a year. It offers beautiful Christmas decorations, collections, handmade treats, and various gifts.

Moonpie General Store

Consider visiting this 25-year-old general store at 3127 Parkway if you want to buy books, gifts for your family and friends, cold drinks to quench your thirst and enjoy, age-old candies, and of course, moon pies in different flavors.

Moonshine Ridge Country Store

It’s located at 2005 wears, Valley road, and has a variety of home décor and Amish sundries such as corn salsa and pickle relish. Be sure to sample locally made pickles, jam, and barbeque sauces while here. While at it, you can enjoy some homemade fudge sold at the store.

Emory 5&10

This store has existed in eastern Tennessee for over 88 years. It is the right store if you want a wide selection of unique and quality products such as American foods, European linen, toys, and cast iron kitchenware. If you enjoy your drink, well, there are over 180 different sodas and root beers to choose from.

With many outlets and stores to choose from while shopping in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, you are more likely than not to find what you are looking for, from unique wear, handmade pottery, ancient candy, and a variety of foods.