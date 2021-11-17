Netflix released the trailer of the third season of Undercover Season 3. In a Belgian-Dutch crime drama, the main character is Bob. He works for the police and helps find criminals. In this show, he catches thieves who make large amounts of ecstasy and also sells illegal guns to other countries.

Bob is in danger. He might go to prison because of what happened in season 2. The ferry is released from jail but finds out that his position has been taken over by a new gang. When a young undercover agent is murdered, the police realize that they have a spy in their midst.

Patrick Diercks is making an offer to Bob. He can make his court case disappear if Bob goes undercover and can find the person who is a spy inside Serkan’s gang.

Netflix and VRT collaborated to make the third season of Undercover. The first two seasons are also on Netflix. A new film called Ferry was released on May 14 that you can watch online.

Undercover is a series that was nominated for the Canneséries Festival. It’s the only Belgian show to be nominated.

What is the expected release date of Undercover season 3?

If Netflix decides to make a third season of Undercover, we will probably have to wait a long time. If you renew your home insurance, there is no telling when the renewal notice will come out. I just got a renewal notice and I think that means that one won’t be coming out anytime soon.

A streaming company needs to take a break after a while. They might do it every year or more. The coronavirus pandemic is making it hard to decide what to do. We will need more time than usual.

If we do well and another season is approved, we might see another season in 2022. But it does not look like the next one will happen until 2023.

What is the Undercover Season 3 plot about?

Netflix’s first Benelux original is called ‘Undercover’. It shows two undercover cops who track the illicit drug trade in Limburg, the Dutch province that borders Belgium.

The couple did a mission to help stop the manufacturing of drugs. After they finished, a year passed and they did another mission.

Kim and Bob used to work together, but now Kim is with a human rights organization and Bob is still a cop.

They come together after they find out about an illegal arms operation, which started in Syria and has spread to Belgium. The police go undercover to find the person who is making drugs. Ferry Bouman also goes undercover, but he wants to find out where the police went.

Season 2 has now finished the story about the arms trade. The next season will be different and will happen to a different kind of organized crime.

Netflix has not announced the plot for Undercover season 3 yet. Fans should not expect it to happen soon, because usually, the plot details come out much closer to the release date. We do not know when that will happen at this point because Netflix hasn’t said anything about it.

The second season left things open. Lemmens and De Rooij could investigate something other than the arms trade. They could investigate things like human trafficking, cyber-terrorism, or nuclear warheads.

This will be a good show for anyone to watch. It is still not on Netflix yet, but fans are excited and want the show.

What is the expected star cast of Undercover season 3?

Many people have watched Undercover. They want to see more stars in the next season of the show on Netflix. You can watch Frank Lammers, Elise Schaap, Raymond Thiry, Kevin Janssens, and Huub Smit.

Tom Waes will play his role as Bob Lemmens.

Anna Drijver will reprise her role of Kim De Rooij.

Frank Lammers will be seen as Ferry Bouman.

Elise Schaap will portray the character of Danielle Bouman.

Raymond Thiry will display the character of John Zwart.

Kevin Janssens will present the character of Jurgen van Kamp.

Kris Cuppens will play the role of Walter Devos.

Wim Willaert will replicate his role of Laurent Berger.

Sebastien Dewaele will be seen as Jean-Pierre Berger.

Ruth Becquart will portray the character of Nathalie Geudens.

Celest Henri Cornelis will display the character of Jackson Geudens.

Chris Lomme will play her role of Yvet Berger.

