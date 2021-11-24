Have you ever tried to use a platform, watch or read some content, but all that you could see was an error message saying that this content is unavailable in your region or country? It’s not unusual, so the answer is probably yes. Why are some websites, videos or games restricted, is there a possibility to get around these limitations and if so, how to do this? Let’s find out.

Why some content is blocked?

In most cases, there are two possible reasons for blocked content or even a whole website – either geolocation restrictions or censorship. As a result, there is only a message explaining that the content you want to reach is unavailable. Alright, but what does this mean that some platform is restricted due to geolocation? Certain websites, e.g., streaming platforms, have various offers for users from different regions. In other words, videos and movies that are available for viewers in the USA are not intended for users from the UK. Why? There might be several reasons, sometimes clear only for the owner of a given website.

Restrictions due to geolocation are also a result of a regional character of a website or content. In other words, a national television of one country doesn’t have to be available in another. If you go abroad, it seems only natural that you don’t have access to the ones you watched back home.

Censorship does not require a thorough explanation. It’s enough to say that some countries strongly influence what the user might and might not see on the Internet.

Going back to restrictions due to geolocation – what are the most common reasons for geo-blocking? Usually, it simply means that licensing or copyright issues don’t allow the spreading of some content outside a given country or a region. There might also be other matters that play an important role – of ethic or moral nature, e.g., a TV show might present behaviors that are restricted in a given place.

How is your geolocation known?

You might wonder how your geolocation is known and why it is so obvious that restrictions never fail. Countries have their own unique IP addresses so that when you connect with the network, you are assigned an IP address, typical for the region you’re in.

How to use restricted websites?

Blocked content does not mean that there are no ways to access the website other than traveling to a country that’s not on a restriction list. Thankfully, there are easier ways to achieve that. One of them is using a special VPN service. It ensures privacy, hides the geolocation of its users, and, as a result, they can enter any website from a random place. The biggest drawback of this solution is that such a service is not for free, and the subscription fees are often really high.

There are other ways to solve the problem of restricted content. Some people encourage the use of proxy browsers, but they work only on PC. As more users turned to mobile phones and other such devices, it becomes a less and less popular solution. There is also a possibility to use offshore platforms for certain activities online to safely use them in a region where they are restricted or entirely unavailable. It’s a solution that most often applies to such services as secure and safe online casinos available for users from countries where gambling is restricted, e.g., from Saudi Arabia. On platforms like Arabianbetting, all users might play, choosing one of the numerous options. It’s possible because such platforms are, as was already mentioned, offshore.

In summary

Restricted content or a whole website is nothing unusual, and very rarely it’s caused by the fact that there is something inappropriate behind that error message. As it might be irritating and by some considered unfair, luckily, there are ways to get access to the limited content.

You don’t need the specialist knowledge or skills of a hacker. Instead, you can use tried-and-tested services of popular companies or use secured sites that give you access to the websites you want to use. Usually, hiding an IP address is all it takes to surf the Internet without limits.