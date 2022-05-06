Engagement rate is a social media metric that will guide you by measuring the effectiveness of the influencer’s action. It will also help them understand how much their audience is engaged with their content.

With the help of the engagement rate, you can determine the quality of the influencer’s post. If you have been surfing the web with “help boost the engagement,” you are on the right page. We will look into the top ways that you can opt to increase Tiktok engagement. But first, let us understand how the rate of Tiktok engagement is calculated.

How To Measure Tiktok Engagement?

You can measure the rate of Tiktok engagement as the sum of likes, shares, and comments divided by the total number of views. The formula for the same is easy and can be written as,

The formula for measuring Tiktok engagement-

{ (Number of likes + Number of comments + Number of shares) /Number of views } × 100

After you have an idea of the engagement rate of an account, you will be able to understand it in better ways and analyze if it is high, average, or low! Now you must be wondering what a good Tiktok engagement rate is. So let us look at the same.

The average engagement rate on most social media platforms is around 1-2%. Nevertheless, there has been an engagement rate as high as 4.59% on platforms like Instagram.

The good engagement rate for Tiktok varies between industries and businesses. It is noted that a great Tiktok engagement can be anything between 4.5%- and 18%. You need to understand that the Tiktok engagement rates are often higher for those brands and businesses with a large number of followers. Plus, for this matter, quality followers are very important and play a crucial role. Several factors can affect the engagement rate of Tiktok, so you must make use of different experiments with different content and analyze what works best for you.

If you think that your Tiktok engagement is too low, then here are a couple of tips that you can use to enhance your Tiktok engagement.

Tips To Increase Your Tiktok Engagement

Working and increasing engagement on any social media platform can be challenging. However, Tiktok is thriving daily with active users, creative content, and engaged customers; you can achieve your goals by using the right Tiktok marketing.

Here are a couple of ways that you can opt to increase your Tiktok engagement

Make use of the Q/A feature

There is a feature on Tiktok that allows its users and creators to post the question and answer sections to their profiles.

This option is available to all, and it can be found under the section of your bio. The feature allows you to ask or answer questions on the application. After you notice a suggested question that is of interest, you can tap on it and view other people’s answers, plus you can also provide your answers. It is one of the easy ways to get more followers on Tiktok.

Ensure that you post regularly

If you post content on Tiktok regularly, it will increase your chance of landing on the “For you” page of Tiktok. It is one of the best ways to fetch quality followers. The reason is that more eyes equal a comparatively higher chance for engagement.

Stay ahead of all the trends

The “For you” page is one of the best tools to opt for to stay ahead of all the trends on Tiktok. You can hop on the latest trends as it is one of the easiest ways to get seen by most people. You can also take help from websites, such as socialboosting.com to boost your engagement and increase real followers. This strategy will help you out in the best possible ways to blow the views on your present as well as past posts, and then you will not have to look around for the matter of cheap likes for Tiktok. This strategy will help you out in the best possible ways to get free TikTok likes.

Ensure to be original

Participating in the Tiktok trends is fun and thrilling, but again, creating a new trend and challenge can help you get more exposure. In addition, you need to understand that user-generated content is the king; ensure that you keep this insight as you move through the platform. It will fetch you likes and help boost engagement on Tiktok.

Make sure that you track the performance of your content

By taking advantage of the data available to you, you will be able to make better decisions for your future strategies. To access this data, you will be required to have a pro-Tiktok account. Now you must be wondering how exactly you can have a pro account. Let us look at the steps you can follow to have a pro-Tiktok account.

Switch to a pro Tiktok account by following these steps-

Go to the “manage my account” section by clicking the three dots in the top right corner of your profile page.

Select “switch to pro account”.

Then, select your business industry.

Your Tiktok account will reload with a pro account, and here you will notice a new section for analytics.

With this account, you will be able to check out your overall performance. For example, analyze how many likes, comments, and shares your videos have and analyze where you got those views from.

Ensure that you post at the right time

The time of posting the content can vary depending on your audience. Ensure that you conduct your due diligence on the type of your audience, and this strategy on social media will fetch you organic visibility.

With these strategies, you will be able to boost your Tiktok engagement in the best ways. In addition you can also buy TikTok likes and folllowers from reputable websites, such as Socialboosting.com and boost your social media. Tiktok is blowing up the social media platform; if you need more help with the Tiktok engagements, click here.