Taylor Kitsch is a Canadian actor and model. He was born on April 8, 1981 in Kelowna, British Columbia. His mother, Susan (née Green), worked for the BC government, while his father, Drew Kitsch, played minor league hockey. He has two older brothers, Shawn and Darren.

Kitsch grew up in a small town of approximately 2,000 people and spent much of his childhood outdoors. When he was 11 years old, his family moved to Vancouver so that he could pursue acting. Kitsch enrolled at the University of Calgary to study broadcast journalism after being turned down by every acting school to which he applied; however, he dropped out after one semester when an opportunity arose for him to pursue modeling in Italy.

Career of Taylor Kitsch

Before he was an actor, Taylor Kitsch was a model. He has graced the covers of many magazines, including GQ and Men’s Fitness. His chiseled features and smoldering good looks made him a natural choice for the role of Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights. The show was a huge success, and Kitsch’s performance earned him critical acclaim.

After Friday Night Lights ended, Kitsch starred in a string of blockbuster movies, including John Carter and Battleship. He also appeared in the critically acclaimed TV series True Detective. Most recently, he starred in the hit film Lone Survivor.

Kitsch is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, and it is clear that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Personal Life of Taylor Kitsch

Where was Taylor Kitsch born?

What movies has Taylor Kitsch been in?

Early Life of Taylor Kitsch :

Taylor Kitsch was born in Kelowna, British Columbia on April 8, 1981. He grew up in a small town called Gladstone and played hockey and soccer growing up. After high school, he moved to New York City to pursue acting. He studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.

Films of Taylor Kitsch :

Year Title Role Notes 2006 John Tucker Must Die Justin Snakes on a Plane Kyle “Crocodile” Cho The Covenant Pogue Parry 2008 Gospel Hill Joel Herrod 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine Remy LeBeau / Gambit 2010 The Bang Bang Club Kevin Carter 2012 John Carter John Carter Battleship Lieutenant Alex Hopper Savages John “Chon” McAllister Jr. 2013 Lone Survivor Lieutenant Michael P. “Murph” Murphy The Grand Seduction Dr. Paul Lewis 2015 Larry Kramer in Love and Anger Bruce Niles 2016 Bling Sam Voice role 2017 American Assassin Ronnie “Ghost” Only the Brave Christopher MacKenzie 2019 21 Bridges Ray Jackson

Television:

Year Title Role Notes 2006 Godiva’s Colm Episode: “Flipping Switches” Kyle XY Male Camper Episode: “Pilot” 2006–2011 Friday Night Lights Tim Riggins 68 episodes 2014 The Normal Heart Bruce Niles Television film 2015 True Detective Paul Woodrugh 8 episodes 2018 Waco David Koresh Miniseries; 6 episodes

Also executive producer 2020 The Defeated Max McLaughlin Miniseries; 8 episodes

Also executive producer 2022 The Terminal List Ben Edwards Main role TBA Painkiller Glen Kryger Miniseries; 8 episodes

Upcoming series

Awards and nominations :

Year Award Category Work Result 2007 Teen Choice Awards Choice TV: Breakout Friday Night Lights Nominated 2008 Choice TV Actor: Drama Nominated 2009 Choice Movie Fresh Face Male X-Men Origins: Wolverine Nominated 2010 People’s Choice Awards Favorite On-Screen Team Nominated 2012 Genie Awards Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role The Bang Bang Club Nominated CinemaCon Awards Male Star of Tomorrow Himself — 2014 Online Film & Television Association Awards Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries The Normal Heart Nominated[34]