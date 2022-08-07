Who has the honor of making the first gramophone recording in India, Akbar Allahabadi wrote a poem for him:

خوش نصیب آج بھلا کون ھے گوہر کے سِوا

سب کچھ اللہ نے دے رکھا ھے شوہر کے سِوا

Who is lucky today but Gohar?

Everything has been given by Allah except the husband

Gohar Jan once went to Allahabad where she became the guest of Janki Bai.

Gohar Jan once went to Allahabad where she became the guest of Janki Bai.

She told her host that she wanted to meet Khan Bahadur Syed Akbar Hussain (Akbar Allahabadi). The hostess took her to Akbar's place the next day, while introducing herself, Janki Bai said that this is Gohar Jan, the famous singer of Calcutta, she was eager to meet you.

Akbar said, “Zehe Nasib, otherwise I am not an Imam, nor a Ghous, nor a Qutb, nor any saint who can be considered worthy of pilgrimage. I was a judge before, now I am retired and only Akbar remains. I am surprised that your service What gift should I present?

Gohar said, “Let’s write a poem to be remembered.” Akbar took a paper and wrote the poem and handed it to Gohar John. The poem was:

* Gohar came on the stage with great politeness and where he started, Akbar immediately left. Gohar pointedly said:

*یوں تو گوہر کو میسر ہیں ہزاروں شوہر* *ہاں پسند اس کو نہیں ایک بھی اکبر کے سوا* *Thus Gohar has thousands of husbands*

*Yes, I don’t like him, not even one except Akbar*