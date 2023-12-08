Fun Harry Potter Funko Pop advent calendars, an annual holiday tradition Pop! Vinyl figures based on the Harry Potter franchise have been a massive success since their introduction in 2011. Funko releases a Harry Potter Advent Calendar filled with mini Pop each year! Figures for fans to count down the days until Christmas. But will there be a 2023 version?

A History of Annual Calendars

Funko has produced Harry Potter Advent Calendars each year since 2018. The calendars typically include 24 mini Pops! Figures of characters from the Harry Potter books and films. Past calendars have featured fan-favorite characters like Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape, and more. The advent calendars have become hugely popular with Potter fans looking to add a bit of magic to their holiday traditions.

No Official Announcement for 2023…Yet

While Funko has reliably released new Harry Potter Advent Calendars each year, they have not yet officially announced a 2023 version. This has left some fans questioning if the tradition will continue. Some retailers have listed placeholder pages mentioning a “2023 edition”, but these are likely speculations until Funko makes an announcement. With the holidays fast approaching, an announcement would typically have been made by now. However, it’s still possible Funko could unveil a 2023 calendar closer to the holiday season.

Hopes Remain for Another Magical Countdown

Many Potter fans and collectors hope Funko will carry on the annual Advent Calendar tradition. The calendars have proven top-rated sellers for Funko during the holiday shopping season. Unless the company confirms otherwise, fans anticipate a possible reveal of the 2023 version. Only time will tell if fans will again be able to countdown the days until Christmas opens with mini figures from J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding world. A decision either way should be expected from Funko in the coming months

Here are some key takeaways from the article:

Funko has reliably released Harry Potter Advent Calendars each year since 2018, featuring 24 mini Pop! Vinyl figures of characters from the books and films.

Unlike previous years, no official announcement has been made yet regarding a 2023 Harry Potter Advent Calendar from Funko.

While some retailers have placeholder pages for a 2023 version, these are likely just speculations without an official announcement from Funko.

The lack of an announcement close to the holidays is unusual compared to past annual calendar releases.

Many fans still hope Funko will continue the tradition and announce a 2023 Harry Potter Advent Calendar, but it may not be confirmed until closer to the holiday season.

Unless Funko announces otherwise, whether the popular annual Advent Calendars will continue to be released remains uncertain.