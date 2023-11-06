The next Presidential Election in the United States is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. This election will determine who will become the 47th President of the United States, succeeding President Joe Biden.

In the lead-up to the election, there are several key dates to remember. The primary elections, in which each political party selects its presidential candidate, will take place in the months leading up to the election. The exact dates of these primaries will vary by state and by party.

The Democratic National Convention, where the party will officially nominate its presidential candidate, is scheduled to occur from July 15-18, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The Republican National Convention, where the GOP will nominate its candidate, is scheduled for August 12-15, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to the Presidential race, there will also be elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate. These elections will have a significant impact on the balance of power in Congress and on the ability of the President to pass legislation.

As the election approaches, it is important for all eligible voters to register to vote and to make their voices heard. The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and every vote counts. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2024 Presidential Election.

ADVERTISEMENT