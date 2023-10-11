The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on October 11, 2023, that the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 has been awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi. Mohammadi was recognized for her tireless efforts in promoting human rights and freedom for all, particularly her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.

Mohammadi is a former vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran and has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and social justice. She has faced numerous challenges and has been imprisoned multiple times for her activism.

In a statement, the Nobel Committee praised Mohammadi for her bravery and perseverance despite tremendous personal costs. The committee also emphasized the importance of recognizing the work of human rights defenders worldwide and the need to support their efforts.

Reactions to Narges Mohammadi’s Nobel Peace Prize Win

Mohammadi’s Nobel Peace Prize win has been met with widespread praise and admiration worldwide. Many have lauded her for her courage and dedication to promoting human rights and social justice in Iran, despite facing significant challenges and obstacles.

Iranian activists and human rights defenders have also supported Mohammadi and her work. They have emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of women activists in Iran and the need to continue to support their efforts.

The Nobel Committee’s decision to award the prize to Mohammadi has been seen as a significant moment for human rights and social justice in Iran and worldwide. It is hoped that the recognition of Mohammadi’s work will inspire others to continue to fight for human rights and social justice for all.