For over a decade, Funko’s Harry Potter Pop! figures have brought the magic of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World to collectors around the globe. One of their most beloved holiday releases is the annual Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar.

Behind Each Door Lies a New World of Wonder

The Funko Advent Calendar treats Harry Potter fans to a new surprise each day as they countdown to Christmas. Behind each of the calendar’s 24 numbered doors lies a mini Pop! vinyl figure of a iconic character, creature or scene. Past calendars have featured beloved characters like Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco as well as magical beasts like Buckbeak and Hedwig. Additional doors contain villains like Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange.

Decorating Hogwarts for the Holidays

In addition to the Pop! figures, each window has a piece of festive artwork depicting the Hogwarts castle grounds or locations from Diagon Alley. When all the pieces are removed and placed in the backdrop scene, it creates a magical diorama celebrating Christmas at Hogwarts. Some calendars have even included a 25th surprise Pop! hidden behind the final door. Collectors look forward to expanding their Wizarding World collections while experiencing the magic of Harry Potter during the holiday season.

An Annual Tradition Adored by Fans

Since their debut in 2018, Harry Potter Advent Calendars from Funko have become hugely popular with fans both young and old. They offer a fun, creative way to countdown to Christmas with beloved characters. As collectors eagerly await an announcement of the 2023 calendar.

Here are the key takeaways from the article:

The Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar contains 24 mini Funko Pop! vinyl figures of characters, creatures, and scenes behind numbered doors.

Previous calendars have featured fan favorites like Harry, Ron, and Hermione alongside villains like Voldemort and magical creatures.

Each window contains artwork that comes together to decorate a Hogwarts scene when completed.

Some calendars include a 25th surprise Pop! Hidden behind the final door.

Since 2018, the calendars have become an annual tradition for Harry Potter fans to countdown to Christmas through the beloved characters.

The calendars offer collectors a fun way to celebrate the holidays in the Wizarding World.