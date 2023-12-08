Every holiday season, Funko releases a Harry Potter advent calendar filled with mini Pop! vinyl figures. But is the calendar really worth the price? Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons.

What You Get Under the Tree

The Harry Potter calendar contains 24 mini Pop! figures behind numbered doors, depicting characters from the books and films. Past editions have included favorites like Harry, Ron, Hermione as well as magical creatures. Additional bonuses like artwork or a 25th figure offer nice value. As a Harry Potter fan, it’s exciting to unwrap a new wizarding world surprise daily. The completed scene is a fun display piece.

Value Compared to Individual Pops

However, the advent calendar carries a higher price tag compared to buying the Pops individually. While it offers the enjoyment of the countdown, the mini figures are smaller than standard Pops and lack bases. From a collector’s standpoint, the value is better if you want multiple individual figures instead of one per day. Displaying the calendar scene may also be limited by its size.

An Annual Tradition or One-Time Purchase?

If you want to continue the advent calendar as a new holiday tradition, the price may be worth it. But as a one-time purchase, it’s debatable versus getting full-size Pops of favorite characters. Reselling calendar pieces separately also won’t recoup full costs. For die-hard Potter fans and children, the magic of discovering a new wizard behind each door adds to the experience. But casual collectors may find better deals elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the End, It’s a Personal Snitch to Catch

Whether the Harry Potter advent calendar is worth it depends on individual collector priorities. The experience of counting down makes it a fun gift, while value-focused fans have alternatives. For building magical memories each holiday season, the calendar delivers wand-waving wonder. But pop-picking purists may seek different ways to deck their halls with wizarding joy.

Here are the key takeaways from the article:

The Harry Potter advent calendar contains 24 mini Funko Pop! figures behind numbered doors depicting characters from the books/films.

It offers the enjoyment of a daily countdown, but individual figures are smaller without bases compared to standard Pops.

From a value perspective, it may be better to purchase individual full-size Pops of favorite characters instead of one mini per day.

For continuing the tradition annually, the calendar price could be worth it for the experience, but it may not be the best one-time purchase option.

Reselling individual calendar pieces won’t recoup the full costs.

Whether it’s worth it depends on if you prioritize the magical experience of the daily countdown or getting better collector value elsewhere.

Die-hard Potter fans and children will enjoy discovering a new wizard each day.

So in summary, the calendar provides a fun way to countdown to Christmas, but collectors need to evaluate if the experience justifies the higher price versus alternative options.