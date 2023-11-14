The Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, is a time of celebration and renewal for the Gujarati community. It falls on the day after Diwali and is celebrated enthusiastically and joyfully. The day marks the beginning of the Vikram Samvat calendar, which is followed by the Gujarati community. It is a time to reflect on the past year, set new goals, and wish for prosperity and happiness in the year ahead.

One of the most important aspects of Bestu Varas is the exchange of greetings and well wishes. It is a time to reach out to friends and family, near and far, and wish them a happy and prosperous new year. The traditional greeting for Bestu Varas is “Saal Mubarak” which means “Happy New Year” in Gujarati. It is usually accompanied by a warm hug or handshake and a sweet treat like a piece of jaggery or a ladoo.

In today’s digital age, sending Bestu Varas wishes has become easier than ever. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have made it possible to connect with loved ones no matter where they are in the world. Many people choose to send Bestu Varas wishes through these platforms, often accompanied by a festive image or video.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your Bestu Varas wishes, here are some ideas to get you started:

May the new year bring you and your family happiness, health, and prosperity. Saal Mubarak! Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and success. Happy Bestu Varas! May the light of the diyas guide you on the path to success and happiness. Saal Mubarak! Let’s start the new year with a clean slate and a positive attitude. Happy Bestu Varas! May the new year bring you new opportunities and new beginnings. Saal Mubarak! Here’s wishing you a year filled with joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Bestu Varas! May the new year bring you closer to your goals and dreams. Saal Mubarak! Let’s celebrate the new year with renewed hope and enthusiasm. Happy Bestu Varas! May the new year bring you and your family good health and happiness. Saal Mubarak!