In a recent incident, six police personnel were injured during a clash between a group participating in a Muharram procession and the police in Outer Delhi. The incident occurred on the evening of July 29, 2023, during the Muharram procession in the Nangloi area of Outer Delhi.

According to the reports, the clash erupted after the police stopped the participants of the Muharram procession from changing the designated route. The group allegedly pelted stones at the police and clashed with them, injuring six police personnel. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to control the situation.

The injured police personnel were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are said to be out of danger and are currently under medical supervision.

The incident has sparked tensions in the area, and security has been heightened to prevent any further clashes. The police have also registered a case against the participants of the Muharram procession for pelting stones and assaulting police personnel.

The Shia Muslim community observes the Muharram procession to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. The procession involves carrying tazias or replicas of the tomb of Imam Hussain and is accompanied by religious chants and rituals.

The incident in Outer Delhi is not the first clash during the Muharram procession this year. Similar clashes have been reported from Lucknow and Varanasi, where members of the Shia and Sunni communities clashed and pelted stones during the procession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have appealed to the participants of the Muharram procession to maintain peace and follow the designated route. They have also assured that adequate security measures have been taken to ensure the participants’ safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the need for better coordination between the police and the organizers of the Muharram procession to prevent such clashes in the future. It is hoped that steps will be taken to ensure the peaceful observance of the Muharram procession in the future.