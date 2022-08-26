Apex Legends is a new battle royale game that has a lot of rare badges. Millions of people are playing it every day, and many are trying to get the 20 kill badge. This can be a difficult task, but with these 6 tips, you will have a better chance of achieving it!

Play with friends

If you want to get the 20 kill badge in Apex Legends, then playing with friends is a great way to do it. Bloodhound and Loba are two characters that work well together. Bloodhound is a great tracker and can help you find the other players. Loba is a great thief and can help you get the items you need.

Play on Kings Canyon map

In my experience, Kings Canyon is the better map to get 20 kills for several reasons. First of all, it’s much easier to navigate because everything is closer together. This makes it easier to find the supplies you need and gets to the safe zone quickly. Second, I always seem to have better luck landing on the left side of the map. There are usually more enemy players on the right side, so landing on the left gives you a better chance to get more kills at the start of the game. Finally, I think the gauntlet and market are more centrally located on Kings Canyon, making them easier to get to.

Use the best weapons

All weapons are good for different situations but if you have to choose between two similar guns, go with what suits your playstyle best.

When you land, use what you are most confident with. For me that was EVA-8 and Volt – I think the volt is a great non gold gun for close quarters while still being able to take out people at medium ranges; however, it may be inconsistent in terms of shots fired per second (fps). Other than this there are also other good guns such as R301 or CAR which will do just fine if needed instead!

Don’t overlooting

It is also important to know when to loot and when to leave the loot alone. If you are trying to get the 20 kill badge, you don’t need to loot every box you come across because that will slow you down and may cost you some kills. Only loot when you need to or if they have something really good that you want. Otherwise, focus on getting those kills and don’t let the loot distract you from your goal.

Rotation on the map

It all depends on which way you fall and where you may rotate; I applied every bullet that came my way, but if nothing’s happening, you should push areas with a lot of people in the hopes of finding a team looting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Use Apex badge boosting

If none of the above tips helped you, it’s time to get help from services that provide Apex 20 kill badge boost. These services have professional Apex players who will play with you or on your account and help you get the 20 kill badge. They know all the tips and tricks to getting the badge, so you can be sure that you will get it with their help.

So there you have it, six tips to help you get the 20 kill badge in Apex Legends. Good luck!