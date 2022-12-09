How parents were worried about their arrest and shows their inhumanity by drowning her newborn child in bath tub.

In northern Iowa a couple are accused of holding their newborn daughter underwater until she drowned because they were worried the infant would be taken away.

She had given birth in their apartment bathroom after the father gave her methamphetamine to ease the pain. Both said they feared police would take custody of their 2-year-old if drugs were found in her system.

According to the court documents, Northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born. Brandon D. Thoma, 31, and Taylor K. Blaha, 24, both of Fort Dodge, were charged Wednesday in the presumed death of the infant, and Thoma also was charged with a felony count of abusing a corpse.

The affidavit said that Balha gave birth on Nov. 16 in the apartment bathroom after Thoma gave her methamphetamine to deal with the pain.

According to Blaha’s information the baby was born alive, Stringer said, and was crying, moving her arms and legs, and opening her eyes. Blaha said she and Thoma agreed to name the baby Kayleen Lee.

They held the baby underwater in the bathtub until she drowned. Thoma then placed the baby’s body in a plastic storage container, wrap.

Stringer elaborated in his affidavit that Thoma and Blaha have both confirmed … that once Kayleen was born, Thoma cut the umbilical cord with a pair of scissors that was present within their apartment and shortly thereafter cut additional sections of the cord to be kept to remember the baby.

