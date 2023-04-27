In a significant bureaucratic development, the DGP of Andhra Pradesh has given his nod, transferring 77 DSP rank officers.

In a meeting that officials of the Police Establishment chaired, the discussion to transfer officials from the state was taken. Likewise, the DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has signed on the document that highlights the transfer of officers from the state.

The ‘said’ exercise is usually undertaken to create transparency in the functioning and to create an honest and dutiful approach among the officials who know that their professional approach and accountability is of paramount importance.

46 Sub Divisions of the districts are all set to get new Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) by way of transfers and postings as well.

New ACP for Vijayawada, Vizag

Kasibugga SDPO M. Sivaram Reddy has now got a new role as the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam North, SDPO Anakapalli B. While Suneel has got the charge as ACP Crimes, Visakhapatnam, and B.

Moses Paul, now the ACP Harbour, Visakhapatnam, continues with the series of high-ranking officials getting reputed postings. B. Janardhan Rao will now be the Assistance Commissioner of Police for Vijayawada West. P. Bhaskar Rao is now going to take charge for the Vijayawada Central as ACP. The esteemed post of DSP, Intelligence, is now accepted by SDPO Bobbili, B. Mohan Rao followed by M. Sravani who will now serve as DSP.

A prominent personality of the state, N. Viswanath who is the IPS officer, will now be serving as Additional Superintendent of Police East, Guntur, followed by N. Nagaraju, who is now accountable for the masses in the new role as the DSP, ACB.