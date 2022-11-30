On Nov. 28, 2022 around 1 pm a suspect aggravate assault with a danderous weapon (Knife) at the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest.

Though the suspect was captivated in a camera nearby surveillance camera Police are in vain to find out the suspect . the Police currently offers a reward of $10,000 that who provides the information that leads to arrest indictment of the person responsible for a crime. The person should response through TEXT to the Departments “TEXT TIP LINE” at 50411.

Assault punishments:

Simple assault is a misdemeanor offense. This may be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months in jail. You may also be given one year of probation or restitution payments. Restitution is a court order that the defendant must pay back the victim for any damages

As used in this subsection, the term “firearm” means any handgun, rifle, shotgun, or similar device or weapon which will or can be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive or electrical charge.

In Georgia, assault and battery crimes consist of simple assault (misdemeanor), aggravated assault, simple battery (misdemeanor), battery, and aggravated battery. This article concerns aggravated assault laws. For information on simple assaults and batteries, see Georgia Assault and Battery Laws.

USING A WEAPON DURING AN ASSAULT

If you have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon or another form of aggravated assault, you are mostly likely facing felony charges. Under Georgia law, aggravated assault involves attempting to violently injure someone while:

• Using a deadly weapon, an object that is likely to seriously injure a person or an object that is likely to strangle a person

• Attempting to rob, murder or rape the person

• Shooting a firearm from a car or other vehicle

What is “TEXT TIP LINE”

Text Tiplines offer the only completely anonymous reporting system. Using email and text formats, community members are able to anonymously submit tips to law enforcement who can then respond to the issues. The system does not record or show the phone number, so all text messages are anonymous.

