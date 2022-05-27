Hyderabad. According to Shaykh Ismail Afzal and Mohammad Saifi Umri, Nazim of Jamia Darussalam, Umarabad, Motamad e Umoomi of Jamiat Ibne Qadeem, Editor-in-Chief of Monthly ‘Rah-e-Itdal’ Umarabad, first graduate of Islamic University of Madinah Munawara, Student of Allama Ibn Baz, Allama Nasir-ud-Din Al-Bani Teacher of Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman Azmi, Maulana Abdul Hadi Umri Madani , Dr. Abdullah Mushtaq Umri Madani, Dr. Abdullah Jolam Umri Madani, Hafiz Abdul Azim Umri Madani, Abdul Haseeb Umri Madani , passed away in Chennai on 24th May. Same Day Namaz e Janaza Was held in Begam Shafia Masjid,Perambur Chennai.

Condolence meeting was held on 26th May in Jamia Darussalam Umarabad., Which began with the recitation of Muhammad Aslam, a student of the same university. First of all, the Naib Nazim of Jamia and your student Dr. Abdullah Jolam Umri Madani, while expressing his impressions, said that Allah (swt) had blessed the late Maulana with a wealth of knowledge and action. He said that when my father passed away in 1971, his elder brother admitted him in the local madrassa but Maulana’s devotion and love drew him back to Darul Salam University and he got the certificate of excellence from here. After this

Maulana Abdul Azeem Umri Madani said that his death is the loss of the entire Islamic Ummah. During the lessons you would not only read books but also teach life. The effect of evil in your writing and speech and every reader and listener will not be left unaffected by the magic of your language and pen. After him, the Mufti of Jamia Maulana Kaleemullah Umri Madani said that he spent his entire life in teaching and learning the Quran and Sunnah. He taught us all a wide range of ideas and gave us a message of love and affection. In the field of fatwas, you would advise to give fatwa keeping in view the aspect of Taseer and at the same time adapt the texts of Shariah to the current situation. A golden chapter is over. He was not only a prince of pen and tongue but also a high standard of virtuous and virtuous character. Every moment of your life is an example for us. He further said that he was a moving example of university mood and university goals. Maulana Abdul Salam Umri Madani said that he was an ideal teacher and teacher. He said that the Urdu translation of the famous Arabic book ‘Al-Ghazoo Al-Fikri’ was done by him under the name of ‘Fikri Yalgar’ and this book is very famous and popular in the academic circles but the publisher published it without his name. In the end you said that you were an excellent advisor, your advice was sympathetic and kind.

Maulana Ilyas Umri Kadri, Nazer-e-Umar Library, said that he treated everyone equally and treated everyone with respect. Is . Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Azmi Umri Madani gave a detailed account of his family life that he was a shining star in the sky of knowledge and literature. He was an elder in the noble family, attending all family functions. He would inquire about the condition of every child and adult in the family, ask about their intellectual development and employment.

You were so selfish that you didn’t even like to serve your family. He said that in poetry and poetry you would have great access, listening to words and correcting. At the end of his remarks, he also narrated the incidents of Maulana’s humor.

Maulana Muhammad Rafi Kalori Umri, Editor-in-Chief of Rah-e-Aitdal Monthly, said that after 5 years of his service and dedication, it was as if a traveler had lost his canopy in the scorching desert. The personality of the late Maulana was quite unique, unique in every phase of life and in everything. You were a successful teacher. In the light of the events, he made it clear that for many students, your advice was a turning point in their lives. He said that he had a very painful heart. When they hear the news of someone’s troubles, they become restless until they get good news about them. Hospitality was ingrained in your blood. He took full care of every weak and poor person.

Maulana Hafiz Siraj-ud-Din Umri, editor of Mohad-ul-Quran, said that he knew the art of making his place in the hearts. Allah had blessed you with a lot of popularity. He was popular among the people and properties, students and teachers, officials and officials. He was very happy to see the progress of his students and said encouraging words. Considering and acknowledging every member of the university as a member of one’s own family, discovering their circumstances and sharing their joys and sorrows equally.

After him Maulana Abdul Malik Saifi Umar said about Maulana that he used to rule over heart and mind, that is why every Maulana was considered as our Maulana and our benefactor and sympathizer. You were very principled, in life you did not accept anyone’s kindness, if someone did some service, he was either compensated or given some gift. He used to help the weak and the poor secretly and no one knew about it. You said that we are the best model and role model for the teaching community as a late teacher.

When you read the Qur’an, you acquainted your students with the devotion of the Qur’an and its depths. He conveyed the message of taking everyone along and removed all kinds of doubts and suspicions from the minds of the students through the teaching of Shariah and beliefs and made them firm. You must have considered the level of the audience in your sermons and lectures. He further said that Maulana was a great player as well as he used to play in the regular ground when he was healthy.

After him, Maulana Abu Bakr Zaheer Ahmad Umri said that Noman family is famous for its services in the art of Hadith but Maulana also had a good command of the art of Tafsir. There was a spirit of tolerance and endurance in you along with intellectual and practical ability. Even though you have great talents, you never give up. Read well and we see the result in his writings and speeches. Maulana’s personality was a reference for scholars, students and people.

After him Maulana Zakaria Umri commented on his teaching aspect that it was Maulana’s habit to give a brief summary of the lesson every day before teaching the lesson and then during the course of the course such rivers of different sciences and arts would flow that the students would get excited. ۔ You take full care of the needs of the students. Encourage students to achieve great and small. He further added that he was not a fan of fame but a remnant of Salaf.

After him, Mr. Yamil Nisar Ahmad Nisar, the poet of Vanambari, paid homage. Mr. C. Tufail Ahmed, son-in-law of the late Maulana, shed light on his journalistic life. Finally, the moderator of the gathering, Maulana Ibrahim Umri, said about Maulana that where he was an ideal teacher, he was also an ideal student. You always mentioned your great and small teachers and you had great faith in them. You saved the letters of these teachers. In addition to the general trustee Maulana Kaka Saeed Ahmad Umri, co-trustee Maulana Kaka Anis Ahmad Umri, besides the responsible persons of the university, teachers, students, members and relatives and many friends from around Waqnaf participated.