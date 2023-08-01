Angus Cloud, the actor who played the character of Fez in the HBO series ‘Euphoria,’ passed away at 25. His manager confirmed the news that Cloud died on August 1st, 2023, due to an undisclosed illness.

Cloud’s Early Life and Career

Angus Cloud was born in Oakland, California, on September 22nd, 1997. He attended the Oakland School of the Arts but had no acting experience before being cast as Fez in ‘Euphoria.’ The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, discovered Cloud while walking down the street in Manhattan.

Cloud’s Role in ‘Euphoria’

Cloud’s portrayal of Fez, a drug dealer with a heart of gold, quickly became a fan favorite. He appeared in the show’s first two seasons and was set to reprise his role in the upcoming third season. In an interview with Variety, Cloud spoke about how he related to the character of Fez, saying, “I think everybody has a little bit of Fezco in them. Like everybody else, he’s just trying to make it through the day.”

Impact of Cloud’s Death

The news of Cloud’s death has shocked fans of ‘Euphoria’ and the entertainment industry. Social media has been flooded with tributes from fans and co-stars alike, with many expressing condolences and sharing memories of working with Cloud. Zendaya, who plays the lead character of Rue in ‘Euphoria,’ tweeted, “Angus…you will be missed. Thank you for your light.”

Cloud’s Personal Life

Cloud was known to be a private person, and little is known about his personal life. In February 2023, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in which he and a friend rear-ended an SUV into a Toyota and left the scene. At least one passenger in the Toyota reportedly suffered injuries to her legs and arms.

Legacy of Angus Cloud

Despite his short career, Angus Cloud left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Fez in ‘Euphoria’ was praised for its authenticity and vulnerability, and he quickly became a beloved figure among fans of the show. Cloud’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends,

What caused Angus Cloud’s death?

The cause of Angus Cloud’s death has not been disclosed to the public. Several news sources reported on his passing, but none have mentioned the cause of death. His family or representatives may choose to release more information in the future, but at this time, the cause of his death remains unknown.

