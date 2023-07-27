APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as the Missile Man of India, was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India. He played a vital role in developing India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs. Dr. Kalam was a man of great integrity, vision, and wisdom. He was a true inspiration to millions of people worldwide, and his legacy continues to live on.

Today, on July 27, 2023, India is commemorating the 8th death anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. On this occasion, let us look at the list of all the awards he received throughout his illustrious career.

Q1. What are the awards received by APJ Abdul Kalam?

Dr. Kalam received several prestigious awards and honors throughout his life. The list of awards received by him includes:

Padma Bhushan (1981) Padma Vibhushan (1990) Bharat Ratna (1997) Ramanujan Award (2000) Veer Savarkar Award (1998) King Charles II Medal (2007) Doctor of Science from 40 universities Honorary Doctorates from 48 universities Hoover Medal (2008) International von Karman Wings Award (2009) IEEE Honorary Membership (2011)

Q2. What is the significance of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna awards?

Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna are the highest civilian awards in India. The President of India confers these awards in recognition of exceptional service to the nation in various fields.

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India, conferred for distinguished service of a high order in any field, including service rendered by government servants.

Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India, conferred for exceptional and distinguished service in any field, including service rendered by government servants.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India, conferred for exceptional service towards advancing art, literature, and science and in recognition of public service of the highest order.