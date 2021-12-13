Monthly mushaira is conducted by BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN Educanal Society on 11th Dec 2021 at Kainat e adab manzil Rayachoty, kadapa Dist. The mushaira started by reciting Quran by Qizar, and naath recited by ten year old girl ISHRAT AMBAREEN, The sadr of mushaira Zaheer Danish Umri enlightened that one should develop his knowledge by avid reading of literature, this is the feast of author’s soul, and expressed his feelings to be not partial any one and one’s soul and control his soul and mind because whatever the mind believe and conceive will achieve, in this mushaira Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI, Md Ali Sada, Gouse Shad, Khadeer Parvez, and Khaja peer, NOOR AHAMED, presented their poetry, The DIET Lecturer Asadulla, and students, MUNSHI RAHAMATULLAH UMRI, SHOUKAT bhai participated.

The mushaira concluded with the Vote of thanks by Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI.

By

Secretary

BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN

RAYACOTI

ADVERTISEMENT