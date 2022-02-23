If you’re looking for a great family movie to watch, Despicable Me is a perfect choice! This hilarious film follows the story of Gru, a supervillain who is trying to find a new evil plan to take over the world. However, things start to change when he meets three adorable orphan girls who quickly steal his heart. Despicable Me is full of humour and heartwarming moments that will keep you entertained from beginning to end. Don’t miss out on this amazing movie!

Despicable Me 4 announced

The official release date for the next Despicable Me film has been announced. The sequel, scheduled to be released in theatres on July 23rd, 2024 is finally here in collaboration with Illumination and Universal Studios. This follow-up marks the 15th collaboration between two companies.

Who will be in the voice cast of Despicable Me 4?

The movie stars Steve Carell as Gru and Dru. Other casting includes,

Kristen Wiig as Lucy

Miranda Cosgrove as Margo

Dana Gaier as Edith Gru

Nev Scharrel as Agnes Gru

Pierre Coffin as Minions

Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom

Jenny Slate as Valerie Da Vinci

What does Despicable Me follow?

The Despicable Me series follows the life of reformed supervillain, Gru, and his daughters. After God has been recruited by the Anti-Villain League to help stop a new supervillain, he finds himself in competition with his own brother for the affection of Lucy Wilde.

What does the cast say about Despicable Me?

Steve Carell said this about Despicable Me:

“The Despicable Me movies are a lot of fun for me to make. I get to be in the recording studio with Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove, who play my daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes.”

Kristen Wiig said this about Despicable Me:

“I’m so excited to work on Despicable Me again! Steve Carell is hilarious as Gru and I really enjoyed working with him on the first film. We have great chemistry!”

Miranda Cosgrove said this about Despicable Me:

“It was such an honour being asked back for DespicableMe. The cast is amazing and we all had such a good time filming Despicable Me. I can’t wait for everyone to see DespicableMe!”

What is new in Despicable Me?

Illumination Entertainment CEO Chris Meledandri had this to say about the upcoming film: This story is not only hilarious but introduces new characters who will capture your heart. We are so excited to continue working with Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, along with all of our beloved cast and creators. Fans can expect more shenanigans from their favourite Minions as well as some new, lovable characters.

Why you should watch Despicable Me?

While many might know Minions as those pesky little yellow tic-tac guys, they have a long and complex history. These chaos-inducing characters first appeared at the beginning of time to serve evil geniuses such as Gru. The success of the series has led to spin-offs, including several video games and a theme park attraction. With their success, the franchise has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing animated series in history. They are estimated at having grossed over billion dollars worldwide!

'Despicable Me 4' is set to release on July 23, 2024 pic.twitter.com/1pZgviiJpw — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) February 18, 2022

The Despicable Me films are incredibly well-made and enjoyable for the whole family. The story follows Gru, a former super-villain who has decided to give up his evil ways and raise three adopted daughters. However, when a new villain threatens to take over the world, God must put his skills back into action. With an all-star voice cast including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Miranda Cosgrove, Despicable Me is sure to entertain both kids and adults alike. So if you’re looking for a good movie to watch with your loved ones this weekend, be sure to check out Despicable Me!

And who does not love minions? They are the cutest creations in the animation world. The film will be a closely guarded secret until its release, but fans are already excited about what’s coming next! It’s a long time for the new instalment to come, till then watch out for the previous series of the movie to enjoy yourselves.