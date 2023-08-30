Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a special occasion celebrating siblings’ bond. It is a time when sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, on their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing their love and protection for each other. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, and many people are already preparing for the festivities.

One way to add some extra glam to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations is to try out some Bollywood-inspired makeup looks. Bollywood stars are known for their stunning makeup looks, and you can easily recreate them at home with a few key products.

One popular Bollywood-inspired makeup look is the classic red lip and winged eyeliner. This look is timeless and elegant, and it is perfect for Raksha Bandhan. To achieve this look, start by applying a matte red lipstick to your lips. Then, use a liquid eyeliner to create a winged effect on your eyelids. Finish the look with mascara and a blush touch on your cheeks.

If you want to go for a more dramatic look, try a smoky eye and bold lip combo. This look is perfect for evening celebrations and can be achieved with a few simple steps. Start by applying a black or dark gray eyeshadow to your eyelids, blending it outwards towards your temples. Then, use a black eyeliner to line your upper and lower lash lines. Finish the look with a bold, matte lipstick in a deep red or plum shade.

Try a dewy, glowing makeup look for those who prefer a more natural look. This look is perfect for daytime celebrations and can be achieved with a few key products. Start by applying a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer to your face, followed by a cream blush on your cheeks. Then, use a highlighter to add some glow to your cheekbones, nose, and forehead. Finish the look with a tinted lip balm for a natural, effortless look.

No matter what makeup look you choose, remember to have fun and experiment with different products and techniques. Raksha Bandhan is a time to celebrate love and family, and your makeup should reflect your joy and happiness on this special occasion.