If you’re in the mood for a fun, engaging movie, Drive My Car is definitely worth checking out. The plot centres around an ageing actor who seeks a chauffer and ends up having a female one. The acting is great and the humour is spot-on, making Drive My Car an enjoyable experience from start to finish.

Drive My Car was nominated for 4 Oscars!!

There are only so numerous ways to make out how a three-hour Japanese drama in which the opening credits don’t even arrive until 40 minutes in, can rise to Hollywood’s loftiest peak. “ Drive My Car,” an emotional epic of sorrow, connection, and art, is nominated for four Oscars, embracing best picture, best director, and best-adapted screenplay.

This is what Ryusuke Hamaguchi has to say

“The more I think about this, the less sure I am,” says Hamaguchi. “ But one thing I can say is that this is a truly normal movie. It’s about people who have all these diverse flaws each trying to have a better life for themselves. Loving someone or something is one way to do that. But when we love someone, one day we lose or break up from that person.

“It’s nearly like an oxymoron,” he adds. “ That’s kind of the common aspect of this movie, that it’s about the loss and gain of affection.”

Drive My Car first Japanese to enter into Oscars

“Drive My Car” the first Japanese movie ever nominated for best picture, shatters the ground of the conventional Oscar candidate. Even Bong Joon Ho’s “ Parasite,” which two years ago got the first non-English language best picture winner, was less astonishing. “ Parasite” was a stylish genre film from a world-celebrity filmmaker whose movie had formerly won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The path taken by “ Drive My Car” to the Academy Awards is, like the movie, more twining. While Hamaguchi’s movies– he last year also released the beguiling anthology film “ Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” are internationally accredited, the 43- year-old filmmaker was far less known in Hollywood. “ Drive My Car” won the best screenplay at Cannes last summer, but the reaction to Hamaguchi’s lengthy film, fittingly, demanded time to gather force.

DRIVE MY CAR: Hamaguchi’s three-hour Haruki Murakami adaptation is a head-on collision between two wildly different sensibilities (with Anton Chekhov riding shotgun). A total blast. my #Cannes review: https://t.co/PHW3Tvoc83 pic.twitter.com/YF8U6HS0up — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 11, 2021

Critic reviews Drive My Car

The film’s approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 98 per cent, based on 178 reviews, with an average rating of 8.80/10. “Drive My Car’s lengthy running time includes a rich, contemplative drama that considers self-acceptance and regret,” according to the review.

The Wrap’s review says, ” Drive My Car is a funny and engaging ride with terrific performances by its leads. It doesn’t shy away from heavier themes, but it never feels like it’s trying too hard.”

Vulture calls the film “a gentle comedy-drama about two old friends reconnecting after a long separation” and writes that “the movie’s pleasures come in watching these accomplished actors explore their characters’ quirks and histories.”

Indiewire applauds Hamaguchi for his “unerring eye for character detail,” writing that the film is full of “small moments of grace [that] accumulate to create a rich tapestry depicting an entire life.”

RogerEbert.com’s Christy Lemire praises the film’s “quietude and understatement,” stating that it is a “deceptively simple story, elegantly told.”

Why you should watch Drive My Car?

Drive My Car is a feel-good movie that will leave you with a smile on your face. It’s a heartwarming tale of friendship, and it’s also very funny. The two main characters are wonderfully played by the always-charming Hidetoshi Nishijima. If you’re in the mood for a lighthearted film, Drive My Car is definitely worth checking out.