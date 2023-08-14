On August 14, the Pakistani community in Dubai came together to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with a range of fun-filled activities. The celebrations included free entry to several attractions, a lucky draw, and cultural performances, all aimed at promoting Pakistani culture and heritage.

Free Entry to Attractions

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, several attractions in Dubai offered free entry to visitors from Pakistan. These included the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, the Dubai Ice Rink, and the KidZania theme park. The free entry was a gesture of goodwill towards the Pakistani community, and a way to encourage visitors to explore the many attractions that Dubai has to offer.

Lucky Draw and Cultural Performances

In addition to the free entry to attractions, the Independence Day celebrations also included a lucky draw with prizes worth up to AED 50,000. Visitors had the chance to win prizes such as gold coins, airline tickets, and hotel stays, making the event even more exciting.

The celebrations also featured cultural performances, including music, dance, and poetry recitations. These performances showcased the rich heritage and culture of Pakistan and gave visitors a glimpse into the country’s traditions and customs.

Conclusion

The Independence Day celebrations in Dubai were a wonderful way for the Pakistani community to come together and celebrate their culture and heritage. The free entry to attractions, lucky draw, and cultural performances aimed to promote Pakistani culture and foster a sense of community among the Pakistani diaspora in Dubai.

As Dubai continues to grow as a global city, events like these are an important reminder of the diversity and richness of the city’s communities. By celebrating the cultures and traditions of its residents, Dubai can continue to build a more inclusive and welcoming society for all.

Today in History, 14 August: A Look Back at Significant Events

ADVERTISEMENT

August 14: A Day to Celebrate the Heroic Struggle of Muslims for Pakistan