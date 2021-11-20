Henry Louis Gates Jr. is going to show on TV 10 new episodes of his show “Finding Your Roots”. The guests will talk about their ancestors and how they excelled in different areas. They’ll also talk about what it is like to be on the show and what they learned from their relatives.

New episodes explore the stories of ancestors of Pamela Adlon, Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson, David Chang, Terry Crews, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Lee Daniels, Tony Danza, Raúl Esparza, Kathryn Hahn, Rebecca Hall, Anita Hill, Regina King, Nathan Lane, John Leguizamo, Damon Lindelof, Mario Lopez, Leslie Odom, Jr., André Leon Talley, Melissa Villaseñor and Lena Waithe”

What is the expected release date of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. Season 8?

Twenty-one of America’s most interesting people learn about their rich history in the eighth season of the PBS series FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. This new season will appear on PBS in January 4, 2022.

What is the show Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr Season 8 all about?

The show uses DNA from men, from women, and from people that are both. The show then compares it with closely related records of their family history. The show spends a lot of time researching each person. The series has looked at the family history of many famous guests, including people with African American, Asian American, British American, Chinese American, Dutch American, Greek American, Indian-American Irish American, and Italian roots.

Each celebrity guest is given a book about their family history. It has the information that researchers have found out so far about their genealogy. There are also copies of historical records, photographs of new relatives, and genetic results. In some episodes of the show, guests are reunited with their long-lost relatives. But in most episodes, each guest is shown sitting across from Bill Gates as he walks them through his book of life.

The show cuts back and forth between two or three guests stories. Also, Bill Gates uses examples from his genealogy to draw more correlations. Examples of this are a grandmother of his having multiple children with a white man whose name she never revealed, as well as Gates’ membership into the Sons of the American Revolution.

Role of guests in Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr Season 8?

In addition to celebrities, other people will sometimes be on a TV show. These are often people who are not famous. They might be friends or another group of people.

One time, Gates had a friend take a DNA test to figure out his ethnic background. He had friends from the barbershop bet on their percentages of African, European, and Native American heritage.

Another episode of the show uses a game that is similar to “I Spy” with students at a local school. One of the guests was Robert Downey Sr. and another guest was Margarett Cooper, who is a friend of Gates’.

This PBS series is about Henry Louis Gates Jr. He studies the DNA of Americans. He looks at the ancestors of celebs to see how they are related to us now. To find your relatives, you can use the help of a noted scholar from Harvard. He will help you find your relatives that have been lost for generations.

Professor Gates uses a team of family researchers to trace the paper trail left by ancestors. He also works with geneticists who can help decode our DNA to go back thousands of years ago to find out where our earliest ancestors came from.

What is the star cast/guest?

Among the guests are stars of the stage and screen in Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr Season 8

Henry Louis gates Jr.

Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”),

Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”),

Tony Danza,

Raúl Esparza (“Law & Order: SVU”),

Kathryn Hahn (“Wandavision”),

Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona),

Nathan Lane,

John Leguizamo,

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”);

multi-hyphenates Pamela Adlon,

Lena Waithe

Regina King;

Lee Daniels (“Empire,” Precious)

Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “Lost”);

fashion legend André Leon Talley;

journalist Erin Burnett;

a talk show and radio host Mario Lopez;

restaurateur David Chang;

activists Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Anita Hill.

